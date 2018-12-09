NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bride Rovers claim U21 county title with late burst

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 03:21 PM
By Therese O'Callaghan

Bride Rovers 1-14 - 1-10 Cloughduv

Bride Rovers were crowned Cork U21AHC champions at Páirc Uí Rinn today, adding to the Cork Premier 2 minor hurling championship and league titles already secured this season.

Level seven times throughout, the east Cork side needed a strong final quarter to pull away from Clougduv.

With the wind to their backs, Cloughduv held a narrow 1-6 to 1-5 lead at the break. Brian Roche set up Conleith Ryan for the Rovers goal after six minutes. The Cloughduv response was instant with Brian Verling finding the net two minutes later.

Tied 1-10 apiece and 12 minutes remaining, late points from Conor Barry and Brian Roche wrapped up this hard-earned victory.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: C Barry (0-7, 0-4 frees), B Roche (0-5), C Ryan (1-1), J O’Keeffe (0-1).

Scorers for Cloughduv: B Verling (1-6, 0-6 frees), J Ryan (0-3), J Kelleher (0-1).

Bride Rovers: B Hogan; J Mannix, S Walsh (Capt), M Quinn; P O’Flynn, G O’Keeney, R Prendergast; S O’Connor, E Roche; C Barry, B Roche, DJ Cahill; K Kearney, C Ryan, J O’Keeffe.

Subs: C Hogan for J O’Keeffe (60).

Cloughduv: C O’Driscoll; P O’Leary, P Buckley (Capt), S Flanagan; J Murphy, E Clifford, B Hinchion; A Twomey, M Walsh; D Walsh, W Ronan, E Curzon; B Verling, J Ryan, J Kelleher.

Subs: D Dulea for W Ronan (40), L Wall for S Flanagan (60).

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche).


