'Brian won’t want to go a seventh one': Davy’s Wexford retain the whip hand in hurling’s thriving rivalry

WEXFORD 1-16 - 1-14 KILKENNY

Even the high winds couldn’t mask the booming dance music pumping out of the Wexford dressing room following this latest win over Kilkenny.

The victory was their third on the bounce and extends to six their unbeaten run against a county whose shade they have long since left.

Noisy neighbours indeed.

As Storm Dennis ravaged Chadwicks Wexford Park and this contest, the cavalry of Lee Chin, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Rory O’Connor rode to Wexford’s aid to maintain what is turning out to be quite a proud record for Davy Fitzgerald. It’ll be a storm of another kind that Kilkenny and Wexford brew when they face off on June 13 but psychologically this was another reminder of Wexford’s upper hand in the relationship.

The smile on Fitzgerald’s face as he was informed of this being the sixth time in a row that Kilkenny have tried and failed to beat Wexford suggested it meant a lot. Certainly, that was what it looked like on the sideline but his words were salted in caution.

“I wouldn’t read anything into that at all,” he said of the record. “We know what’s coming in June. That’s all that’s in my head right now, playing them in Nowlan Park. You know when you play Kilkenny, every day is an unbelievable day because they are going to give 110%.

“You see that with Kilkenny-Wexford battles, especially over the last three years. Those are nip and tuck, all the time. I love that.

“That’s why I’m in this thing— I want those battles. I know what they’re going to be like in June. He (Brian Cody) won’t want to go a seventh one. He’ll want to get the victory.”

Cody had seen his team cancel out Wexford’s half-time lead of seven points (1-10 to 0-6) in just 13 second-half minutes. Billy Ryan’s dispossession of Simon Donohue and sublime finish to the net three minutes into the new half set Kilkenny on course and by the 51st minute they led by a point through John Donnelly.

However, the next three scores came at the other end, two of them Paul Morris frees, as Chin and O’Keeffe began to make their presence felt. The game was tied in the 67th minute as an Alan Murphy free followed a Paddy Deegan long-range effort but Wexford finished superbly.

Unmarked on the left wing and with the home support in the 7,200 crowd screaming for him to be passed to, O’Keeffe was found by Rory O’Connor to put Wexford ahead once more. A couple of great blocks followed from Conor McDonald and Micheál Dwyer to keep Kilkenny at bay and Morris sent over his sixth point of the afternoon two minutes into additional time.

How could Cody explain his team scoring just two points in the final 24 minutes of play having posted 1-6 in the 16 before it? “It’s difficult to say what happened. Definitely, the (Wexford) substitutions did make a difference but overall it was a hard-fought game, they got a bit of a lead early on and we came back into it before half-time. It was a battle, the first goal was a big score for them and gave them that few points of a lead but overall it was a very competitive game.”

For that sixth minute goal, McDonald did superbly to engineer a strike having caught a sideline but finding himself held up at the edge of the square by two Kilkenny defenders. However, he contorted himself to hit the ball over his head with his back to the net. Leading by 1-7 to 0-1 after 20 minutes, Wexford were making good use of the wind advantage but by half-time they had struck eight wides and lost the second quarter to Kilkenny who had manufactured more goal chances than them.

“It (the win) meant a lot because seven points probably wasn’t enough at half-time,” admitted Fitzgerald. “I felt we probably deserved to go in 10 or 11 up. I thought we needed a bit more. We had a chat inside at half-time about a few things. I asked them to show a bit more character.

“We didn’t win enough breaks in the first half; I think Kilkenny won most of them. We could have been a lot better than what we were. They won too many high balls from their own puck-outs. We discussed that at half-time. That we needed to address certain things. Which we did.”

So the bragging rights remain in Wexford but Fitzgerald’s worry is well-founded. As Wexford manager, he has come out on the right side eight times in 13 battles but eight times the margin has been a puck of a ball or less. In what has become one of the best rivalries in the current game, you can’t but stay tuned for more.

Scorers for Wexford: P. Morris (0-7, 6 frees); C. McDonald (1-1); J. O’Connor (0-3); A. Nolan (0-2); D. Reck, P Foley (free), D. O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: B. Ryan (1-0); A, Murphy (0-4, frees); R. Hogan (0-3); J. Donnelly (0-2); J. Maher, W. Walsh, D. Brennan (free), M. Keoghan, P. Deegan (0-1 each).

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; J. O’Connor, L. Ryan (j-c), S. Donohoe; K. Foley; S. Murphy, P. Foley, D. Reck; A. Rochford, L. Óg McGovern; J. O’Connor, A. Nolan, P. Morris; C. McDonald (j-c), C. Dunbar.

Subs for Wexford: R. O’Connor for C. Dunbar, L. Chin for L. Óg McGovern (both 45); D. O’Keeffe for A. Nolan (50); M. O’Hanlon for D. Reck (66); M. Dwyer for J. O’Connor (67).

KILKENNY: D. Brennan; C. Browne, H. Lawlor, C. Wallace; C. Delaney, P. Deegan, C. Buckley; J. Maher, M. Carey; J. Donnelly, A. Murphy, M. Keoghan; B. Ryan, R. Hogan, W. Walsh (c).

Subs for Kilkenny: D. Mullen for M. Carey (54); B. Sheehan for R. Hogan (58); M. Cody for J. Maher (64);

Referee: F. Horgan (Tipperary).

And 'The game in 60 seconds'

IT MATTERED:

The introduction of Lee Chin, Rory O’Connor and Diarmuid O’Keeffe. When wind-assisted Kilkenny appeared to be moving towards a victory, their appearances helped to steer Wexford to it.

CAN'T IGNORE:

If it wasn’t the weather and how a game of hurling could be played in it, it was the fact that Wexford had beaten Kilkenny yet again.

GOOD DAY:

Davy Fitzgerald. Under his guidance, Wexford have now claimed eight victories from 13 meetings with Kilkenny and yesterday they extended their unbeaten run to six.

BAD DAY:

Both Kilkenny’s midfielders were replaced although Brian Cody didn’t think they did too bad. “No, no, it’s still the league we are looking at players the whole time we always say we are looking at as many players as we possibly can. There were a few players playing today that maybe hadn’t played before and a few more to come in, that’s the nature of the game.”

PHYSIO ROOM:

No obvious injury concerns although Richie Hogan’s back was probably spared. He had been playing well just prior to his removal but he’s a player whose load has to be carefully managed.

SIDELINE SMARTS:

Apart from the two late changes, Cody listed Kilkenny out as they were numbered, suggesting he wasn’t giving too much away. Fitzgerald swapped all of his players on the wings and Conor McDonald toggled between centre and full-forward. The bench made the difference for Wexford.

BEST ON SHOW:

Walter Walsh did a fine job of lifting Kilkenny when they faced the first-half gale but had a quiet second half. A couple of fine turns by Joe O’Connor and Paul Morris in awful conditions.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE.

A difficult game for the referee as much as the players. Fergal Horgan is one of the leading match officials in the game but he struggled here, missing some fouls and upset both sets of supporters.

NEXT UP.

Wexford travel to Croke Park this Saturday to face Dublin. Kilkenny host Clare the following day.

A footballer’s life podcast: 1. Graham Cummins