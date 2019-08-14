News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brian Hogan: How Tipp cope with Fennelly and Reid will be key

Brian Hogan: How Tipp cope with Fennelly and Reid will be key
“Which one of (the Mahers) is going to mark TJ? I don’t know. Whoever does, it is going to be a fantastic battle because the way TJ is hurling at the moment, it is going to be a tough, tough task
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 06:00 AM

There are match-ups all over the field that will be key. That’s the great thing about Tipperary-Kilkenny matches — both sides tend to go orthodox and are 15-on-15, says Brian Hogan

“The obvious one is who is going to pick up Colin Fennelly on the edge of the square, because Colin has been arguably our most important player this year. He has been our one constants in the forward line. He sits on the edge of the square and then the rest move around him. He is the focal point.

"He is the guy that is able to hold the ball while the support players arrive on the scene. He is so physically strong that he is taking two players into the tackle. Who picks him up is a question which Tipp will have to answer.

“Down the other end of the field, the Kilkenny backs must limit the space afforded to the Tipperary forwards.

The Tipperary attack like loads of movement, they like to get loose and create space. How the Kilkenny backs manage that will be important.

“Huw [Lawlor] will be on Callanan. That is going to be a huge battle and feeding into it will be what the players do out the field to support Huw.

“Who is going to pick up TJ? There is a phenomenal half-back line there for Tipp. You have got the three Mahers (Ronan, Padraic, and Brendan). You don’t really need to say much about them, such has been their effectiveness over the years and this summer again.

“Which one of them is going to mark TJ? I don’t know. Whoever does, it is going to be a fantastic battle because the way TJ is hurling at the moment, it is going to be a tough, tough task [to limit his influence]. But if any team is equipped to do it, Tipperary, with the three Mahers, has the personnel.”

- Interview: Eoghan Cormican

READ MORE

'You need a neutral referee': O'Mahony joins Fitzmaurice call against Gough refereeing All-Ireland final

More on this topic

Tyrrell: Reid edging ever closer to Shefflin statusTyrrell: Reid edging ever closer to Shefflin status

Insider Eoin Kelly plays coy on Tipperary chancesInsider Eoin Kelly plays coy on Tipperary chances

Kilkenny v Tipperary: Still serving up the classicsKilkenny v Tipperary: Still serving up the classics

How Croker rejection drew Sheedy back to TipperaryHow Croker rejection drew Sheedy back to Tipperary

Tipp GAAKilkenny GAAHurlingGAA NewsTOPIC: All-Ireland Hurling Final

More in this Section

Cork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patienceCork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patience

Castlerock states case for Irish OpenCastlerock states case for Irish Open

Dressage team lead Irish chase for Tokyo 2020 in RotterdamDressage team lead Irish chase for Tokyo 2020 in Rotterdam

Mick: It’s good to see James McCarthy backMick: It’s good to see James McCarthy back


Lifestyle

August of 1969 was a month of events in Northern Ireland which have echoed down through history.August 14, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »