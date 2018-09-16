Brian Dillons seal victory with two late goals

Ballygiblin 0-16 - 2-20 Brian Dillons

By Denis Hurley

Two late goals from John Horgan helped Brian Dillons to eventually pull clear of the challenge of Ballygiblin in the opening round of the county JAHC at Rathcormac today.

Last year’s beaten finalists, beaten by St Catherine’s after a replay.

The city champions led by 0-16 to 0-14 heading into the final ten minutes, having been 0-11 to 0-8 behind at half-time.

Horgan struck twice in quick succession to turn the game in their favour though and they eventually powered on to finish winners on a scoreline of 2-20 to 0-16, with the corner-forward finishing with 2-12 to his name while Darragh Rodgers got three points.

On Saturday, Russell Rovers overcame Courcey Rovers by 2-15 to 2-9 after extra time at Ovens.

Daniel Moynihan’s early goal helped the east Cork outfit into an early 1-4 to 0-1 lead.

While Courceys did come back to level the game as John Collins netted, points from Luke Murray and Jack McGrath to lead by 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

Again, Courceys tied the match with a second goal from Collins early in the second half, and with nine minutes left there was still nothing between them before Moynihan sent a long-range free to the net.

Three late Courceys points sent the game into extra time but in the additional 20 minutes Russell Rovers had the upper hand as they pushed on.

Iveleary finished strongly to get the better of Buttevant in the first round of the JAFC at Donoughmore, also on Saturday afternoon.

The Muskerry side led by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time, but – after a lengthy delay following a nasty injury to Buttevant’s Denis O’Sullivan – they fell behind when Ryan Fowley found the net for the north Cork side.

However, seven straight points from Iveleary, with Chris Óg Jones, Joseph Creedon and Ger O’Riordan all on target, put them firmly in control, rendering Mark Lenihan’s late goal for Buttevant just a consolation.