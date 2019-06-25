Brennan keen for Banner to fly in the Super 8s

Clare midfielder Gary Brennan reckons a bigger degree of consistency could take them into the Super 8s.

Colm Collins’ side advanced to a Round 3 qualifier away to Westmeath after a convincing 3-17 to 0-17 victory against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.

But the Clondegad clubman says there is still plenty to work on as Clare look to reach the Super 8s with just two games remaining.

“The day we put 70 minutes, or even 60 minutes together, we could be dangerous. We seem to be struggling for that all year,” said Brennan.

It was a very good first 35 minutes. We played at good pace but I felt we really dropped our pace and intensity in the second half.

“Credit to Leitrim, they minded the ball very well in the second half and made it a lot harder for us. Overall, it’s a positive to come away with a win but plenty to work on.

“Any day you win it helps build confidence, and a good offensive display will certainly help with that.

“But already the backs were giving out there so there is a good bit to tidy up at the back.

“It was a good win. Came away from home and won. The home team generally has a strong record in the qualifiers. But plenty to work on again.”

Clare reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2016 but were dumped out in Round 3 of the qualifiers by Mayo and Armagh in the last two years.

After surviving relegation from Division 2 in the NFL, Clare will be away from home again this weekend but against a team that were only promoted from Division 3 earlier this year.

“Maybe we do enjoy being on the road. Once we are in the qualifiers. I would much rather be where we are than Leitrim,” said Brennan.

“They have had a very positive year but they are finished for the year. We are lucky enough to be in Round 3.

"Anytime you go out of the championship in Round 2 it is a disappointment. We wanted to try and get ourselves back into Round 3.

“We were very much aware that they had a bit of momentum and we wanted to try and start building our own momentum.”

