Brendan Cummins pleads patience with Liam Sheedy’s Tipp return

Brendan Cummins believes Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy is targeting an All-Ireland SHC title in 2019 but feels he may need more time to deliver on that goal.
As Sheedy looks set to reveal his management team which will include Tommy Dunne as coach, his 2010 All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Cummins is excited about what lies ahead with the Portroe man at the helm.
“I know I certainly owe a lot to Liam Sheedy and his management style. I think the Tipperary players now, the length and breadth of this county are looking forward to getting in under him and helping him get us back to where we feel we should be, and that’s in the latter end of the summer and competing in Croke Park.”
However, Cummins preaches patience above anything else. “He’s coming in, he’ll put everything in place for you to perform but the responsibility always falls on the player to perform.
“His ambition will be a one-year plan like he’d always have said to us, but probably I might say it’ll take two.”
Cummins was speaking at the launch of the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund Match which sees former and current Tipperary and Kilkenny players face off in Borrisoleigh’s Bishop Quinlan Park on November 3.
The game is in aid of local charities as well as Amanda, sister of former Tipperary defender Paddy and Cuala hurler Shane, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
The diagnosis stunned the family but they were soon determined to do something for London-based Amanda. “It is very tough, especially when the news broke first,” recalled Paddy.
Explaining how Kilkenny got on board, Stapleton said: “With a rivalry like that comes a lot of respect. Paul Murphy would be very connected to Amanda from her boyfriend’s side and that’s how the connection came about.
“He said that anyone who could be there was going to be there and he got a great reaction.
“We certainly know some of the all-time great names of hurling in Kilkenny and Tipperary will be there on the night.”
Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets - entry is €20 for adults and free for U16s - early to avoid disappointment. Tickets are available on tickets.ie. For more information about the campaign for Amanda, visit gofundme.com/Amandastapletonfund
