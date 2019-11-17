Breckans too strong for Tipp champions

St Breckans from North Clare will meet Kerry’s Templenoe in the Munster Club IFC final after a well-deserved victory over Tipperary title-holders Moycarkey-Borris at Lisdoonvarna yesterday.

Played in bitterly cold but dry conditions, this game saw the home side make the better start and they found themselves three points to the good after just three minutes of play.

Corner-forward Aiden Davidson found the target in the opening minute when he split the posts with his right foot, from the left wing. The same player added a further two points, both from frees, punishing the Moycarkey-Borris defence for needless fouling early on. The visitors grabbed an opener in the sixth minute through full-forward and free-taker Rhys Shelly from close range, after Anthony McKelvey was fouled in possession.

The club representing Doolin and Lisdoonvarna were wasteful in front of goal for a period and found themselves just a single point ahead (0-3 to 0-2) when Moycarkey-Borris’ midfielder Eoghan Hayes found his range in the 10th minute. But Davidson was unerring from free-kicks and by the mid-point of the half his side were in command, leading by 0-5 to 0-2. Shelly reduced the deficit minutes later when he fisted a long delivery over the crossbar.

Breckans went in with three points to spare at the break, 0-7 to 0-4, after late points, by the impressive Colm O’Brien off his left foot and a ’45 by centre-forward Padraig Kelly. Shelly replied from play.

But the game looked up for the Tipp side soon after half-time. Davidson pointed a 20-metre free after O Brien was fouled and then O’Brien himself opening up a five-point lead from play. It was the tonic the Clare outfit needed and they put their stamp on the game.

Davidson added a pair of points, one from play and another from a free, there was a right-footed effort by Padraig Kelly, while Moycarkey-Borris could only manage one second-half score, a point by Pa Carey in injury-time.

After the game, St. Breckans manager Donie Garrihy said: "We got into the groove nice and quickly. The ground was heavy you know. I’m not an excuse hunter - I wanted us to play better. We had a target. We wanted

to keep the opposition under six points. It was five points – I’m happy. We picked up no serious injury – I’m happy. It was kind of low-key. We got into a final and hopefully we will cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Scorers for St. Breckans: A Davidson (0-8, 6 frees); C O’Brien (0-2); P Kelly (0-2, 1 45)

Scorers for Moycarkey-Borris: R Shelly (0-3, 1 free); P Carey, E Hayes (0-1 each).

ST BRECKANS: T O’Callaghan, D Carey, E Barrett, R O’Connell, J Sheedy, A Sweeney (Capt.), R Danaher, L Tierney, D Masterson, M Byrne, P Kelly, C Shannon, C O’Brien, J McGann, A Davidson.

Subs: D Flaherty for Carey (50), K Blood for Byrne (53), P Nagle for O’Connell (55), C Burke for Shannon (58), M Hogan for Masterson (59).

MOYCARKEY-BORRIS: P Dempsey, C McCullagh, K Moran, P Melbourne, K Hayes, C Hayes, T Ryan, E Hayes, Bill Maher, R Ryan (Capt.), P Carey, N Heffernan, A McKelvey, R Shelly, P Molloy.

Subs: J Dillon for Molloy (40), Brian Maher for R Ryan ((47), J Kirwan for McCullagh (48), D Maher for Bill Maher (52), C Cummins for Heffernan (55).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).