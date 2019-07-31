Breaking: John Meyler steps down as Cork senior hurling manager

CORK GAA chiefs are understod to be on the lookout for a new hurling manager with confirmation expected shortly that John Meyler has stepped down after two years in the position.

Meyler led the Rebels to successive Munster titles in 2017 and 2018, but the defeat to Limerick in last year's All-Ireland semi-final left a lingering aftertaste in the county as Cork coughed up a late six-point lead.

The Rebels bowed out of the 2019 All-Ireland chase in unsatisfactory fashion as well with a quarter-final loss to Kilkenny at Croke Park, accelerating speculation that Meyler would not seek another term in the position.

The likes of Kieran Kingson, Ben O'Connor, Ger Cunningham and Donal Óg Cusack will be mentioned as possible successors, while U20 boss Denis Ring could do his chances a world of good with an All-Ireland in the grade. They meet Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi on Saturday in Portlaoise.

Meyler's record in competitive fare with Cork over the two-year period is modest enough as he worked to bring through some fresh young talent into the senior set-up. He won six and lost four of his 12 championship games in charge, with a 50% win record (12-2-10) record when Allianz league and championship games are combined.

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance. Will Davy Fitz stay on? Kilkenny tactics. Cody's greatest semi-final victory?