Borris-Illeigh claim Tipp SHC crown in hard-fought encounter

James 'JD' Devaney of Borris-Ileigh in action against Declan McGrath of Kiladangan. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Borris-Illeigh 1-15 - 1-12 Kiladangan

Honours to Borris-Illeigh in this Tipperary SHC final - the 7,250 in attendance saw them defeat Kiladangan in a hard-fought encounter.

Kiladangan opened the scoring into the Killinan End through Dan O’Meara, having struck the bar in the opening seconds through Tadhg Gallager.

Borris hit back eventually through James Devaney, Jerry Kelly and Kevin Maher (free), edging two ahead on ten minutes before Willie Connors (two frees) equalised. Tipp stars Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack nudged Borris two ahead on the quarter-hour from long range.

Kiladangan cut the lead to one through Tadhg Gallagher but Devaney and Maher (free) hit back in kind: 0-7 to 0-4 on twenty minutes.

Five minutes later Paul Flynn and Jerry Kelly swapped scores, which maintained Borris’s advantage. The game then swung on 27 minutes when Devaney soloed through, shot for goal - and netted the rebound.

In injury time Connors (free) pointed for Kiladangan but Devaney added another fine point: 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time.

Devaney resumed with another point but from the puck-out Kiladangan goaled - Dan O’Meara broke on to a loose ball and scrambled it home: 1-10 to 1-7 on 32 minutes.

Kiladangan then hit three consecutive wides before Borris’ Niall Kenny pointed on 40 minutes. Connors and Kieran Maher swapped frees before Paul Flynn pointed from the sideline - Borris’ leading 1-13 to 1-9 entering the final quarter.

Then sub Sean Hayes won a penalty for Kiladangan: ‘keeper Barry Hogan trotted up but James McCormack saved brilliantly.

Connors pointed the resulting 65 and Kiladangan came close to a goal entring the final ten minutes but Liam Ryan cleared for Borris: sub Andy Loughnane cut the Borris lead to two with five left.

Jerry Kelly pointed for Borris and Connors responded with a sideline, but Brendan Maher’s late free put three between them hitting sixty minutes.

Scorers for Borris-Illeigh: J. Devaney (1-4); J. Kelly, K. Maher (frees) B. Maher (2 frees) (0-3 each); N. Kenny, D. McCormack (0-1).

Scorers for Kiladangan: W. Connors (5 frees, 1 65, 1 sideline)(0-7); D. O’Meara (1-1 ); P. Flynn (0-2); T. Gallagher, A. Loughnane (0-1).

Borris-Illeigh: J. McCormack, S. Burke, P. Stapleton, L. Ryan, S. McCormack (jc), B. Maher, R. McCormack, T. Ryan, D. McCormack, K. Maher, N. Kenney, C. Kenny (jc), K. Maher, J. Kelly, J. Devaney.

Subs: J. Hogan for T. Ryan (55)

Kiladangan: B. Hogan, D. Sweeney, J. Quigley, F. Hayes, D. McGrath, A. Flynn, D. Moran, J. Loughnane, J. Horan, D. O’Meara, W. Connors, J. Gallagher (c), T. Gallagher, P. Flynn, B. Seymour.

Subs: M. Minehan and S. Hayes for McGrath and Loughnane (both HT); A Loughnane for J. Gallagher (inj, 51); B. McLoughney for T. Gallagher (59).

Referee: F. Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

