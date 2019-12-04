Borris-Ileigh named Munster team of the year; Kerry's O'Brien wins football award

Tipperary and Munster Club senior hurling champions Borris-Ileigh have been named club of the year by Munster GAA.

Ranked as outsiders for the provincial decider against Ballygunner, they tossed the formbook out the window on the way to victory. Each to a man hustled and harried with every muscle straining by the sinew as they carved a way through the Ballygunner resistance to also bridge a 33-year gap for provincial honours.

If as by destiny, the people of Borris-Ileigh found unity and a collective spirit after all they went through as a parish. In their county campaign they set out their stall, it was measured and timed to perfection as they bridged a 33-year gap to claim their seventh Tipp county title.

Kerry footballer Stephen O'Brien woke up the morning of the All-Ireland final on September 1 in with a shout of being named footballer of the year. That he failed to secure even an All-Star afterwards was a surprise to many, but he has been recognised in his own province with the footballer of the year honour for 2019. In provincial ties against Clare and Cork, he was Kerry's most consistent performer - including a man of the match display in the final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh against the Rebels.

The minor footballer of the year is Clare's Shane Meehan, the Munster Council has announced. For the past two seasons he has led the line for both the county's minor hurlers and footballers with a number of stellar displays. He is a member of the Banner GAA club in the town of Ennis and attends Ennis CBS.

The minor hurler award goes to Cathal O’Neill (Limerick) who showed nerves of steel to hit a crucial free to secure a draw against Waterford and then delivered man of the match performances against Tipperary and in the Munster final against Clare. He has also been selected in consecutive years on the All-Ireland Minor Electric All Star Team of the year.

Christy Philpott from Clare is the Handball Person of the Year award recipient. A member of the Kilkishen Handball Club for 20 years and has developed into one of the lead coaches in the country, as well as being a successful Munster team manager.

