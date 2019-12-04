News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Borris-Ileigh named Munster team of the year; Kerry's O'Brien wins football award

Borris-Ileigh named Munster team of the year; Kerry's O'Brien wins football award
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 05:44 PM

Tipperary and Munster Club senior hurling champions Borris-Ileigh have been named club of the year by Munster GAA.

Ranked as outsiders for the provincial decider against Ballygunner, they tossed the formbook out the window on the way to victory. Each to a man hustled and harried with every muscle straining by the sinew as they carved a way through the Ballygunner resistance to also bridge a 33-year gap for provincial honours.

If as by destiny, the people of Borris-Ileigh found unity and a collective spirit after all they went through as a parish. In their county campaign they set out their stall, it was measured and timed to perfection as they bridged a 33-year gap to claim their seventh Tipp county title.

Kerry footballer Stephen O'Brien woke up the morning of the All-Ireland final on September 1 in with a shout of being named footballer of the year. That he failed to secure even an All-Star afterwards was a surprise to many, but he has been recognised in his own province with the footballer of the year honour for 2019. In provincial ties against Clare and Cork, he was Kerry's most consistent performer - including a man of the match display in the final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh against the Rebels.

The minor footballer of the year is Clare's Shane Meehan, the Munster Council has announced. For the past two seasons he has led the line for both the county's minor hurlers and footballers with a number of stellar displays. He is a member of the Banner GAA club in the town of Ennis and attends Ennis CBS.

The minor hurler award goes to Cathal O’Neill (Limerick) who showed nerves of steel to hit a crucial free to secure a draw against Waterford and then delivered man of the match performances against Tipperary and in the Munster final against Clare. He has also been selected in consecutive years on the All-Ireland Minor Electric All Star Team of the year.

Christy Philpott from Clare is the Handball Person of the Year award recipient. A member of the Kilkishen Handball Club for 20 years and has developed into one of the lead coaches in the country, as well as being a successful Munster team manager.

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

More on this topic

Camogie to permit 'minimal' contact and frees from the hand in trial rulesCamogie to permit 'minimal' contact and frees from the hand in trial rules

Fixture review taskforce recommends redrawing provinces to include eight counties eachFixture review taskforce recommends redrawing provinces to include eight counties each

Munster champs will be in same group as Dublin next year, LGFA confirmMunster champs will be in same group as Dublin next year, LGFA confirm

Cotter’s Cork future in doubt as she starts life in New YorkCotter’s Cork future in doubt as she starts life in New York

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

UEFA boss Ceferin urges referees to make decisions not ‘people hidden in a van’UEFA boss Ceferin urges referees to make decisions not ‘people hidden in a van’

IRFU's David Nucifora makes 50 recommendations in World Cup reportIRFU's David Nucifora makes 50 recommendations in World Cup report

Match officials for Six Nations announced Match officials for Six Nations announced

Three Ireland will not be renewing sponsorship deal with FAIThree Ireland will not be renewing sponsorship deal with FAI


Lifestyle

We experience the thrilling Rise Of The Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida before the ride opens officially to the public.10 things you need to know about the biggest Star Wars attraction in the galaxy

It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties – no wonder Winnie the Pooh loves it so much.This is how honey can be good for your whole body

The First Lady wore a bright yellow cape during a visit to Buckingham Palace.People are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there's a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays' vibes man.Happy Mondays rolled back the years on a cheery Tuesday in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »