News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Boot Room: Alan Brogan - 'I binned my boots after kicking five wides against Kerry'

Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Alan Brogan kicks for a point in the 2015 All-Ireland football final win over Kerry. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Alan Brogan kicks for a point in the 2015 All-Ireland football final win over Kerry. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Alan Brogan (Dublin) Adidas Predator. 2015 All-Ireland SFC final clinching point v Kerry.

Up to last year, I was still wearing them and they’re still in my Plunketts’ gearbag. I was just comfortable in them. I probably should have changed them a couple of years ago but they’d certainly be ones I’ll be keeping. 

I have a bag in the attic with loads of jerseys I’d have collected through the years and there are a couple of pair of boots there too. Some day, the kids will be up there and they might dig it out the same as I did with my old man’s with all the old Dublin, Kerry, and Offaly tops from the seventies. 

I wore Adidas from underage onwards. They were the most important part of your attire so you’d be particular about them. You’d never wear a fresh pair but if they were new ones you’d be breaking them in once or twice before a game. You’d need a couple of pairs depending on the pitch and for Croke Park or if we were training in St David’s or UCD back in the 2000s you’d need a pair of mouldies. Decisions like that could be last-minute for me. I’d often go out for the start of a training session or even a match wearing a pair and then decide on another pair. 

I wasn’t insecure as a footballer, I was always confident in my abilities, but at times I was insecure about the boots I was wearing. I remember against Kerry in the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final, they hammered us, I think I kicked five wides and I never wore those boots again. It’s funny, you can blame a pair of boots for mishaps as well, even though it’s more down to your technique or whatever but so many things play on footballers’ minds. 

I’m a size 10, Bernard and Paul are size 11s so they could never borrow mine. The endorsement deal with Adidas was great; you’d be getting lots of gear from them and even now there is still some of it knocking around me ma’s house. Every now and again, you’d get a WhatsApp from her, “Who owns these? Get them out of here!” 

At various stages, I would have got different things like Áth Cliath and my name stitched onto the boots. As I got older, I didn’t look for that as much. I always tried to have some blue for obvious reasons and then with the socks I’d have to make sure they were coordinated, either with the sky blue or navy. All these things went through my head and I know they did for other fellas too. 

Before I started strapping my ankles, I always wore a second pair of socks. I suffered a bit with blisters too as a lot of fellas do during the summer when they’re playing on harder surfaces like Croke Park so I used to have to strap my toes. As the years went on, the socks became more important. When I started in 2002, there were just the regular O’Neills socks then the short socks came out and then the anti-blister ones. It’s all about the comfort.

- In conversation with John Fogarty

READ MORE

Páidí Ó Sé's Kerry the most aggressive side Kieran McGeeney ever faced

More on this topic

Kerry club chairmen say pitches should have opened earlierKerry club chairmen say pitches should have opened earlier

Kilkenny and Wexford to get Leinster semi byesKilkenny and Wexford to get Leinster semi byes

Patrickswell meet Adare and Doon in Limerick SHCPatrickswell meet Adare and Doon in Limerick SHC

Páidí Ó Sé's Kerry the most aggressive side Kieran McGeeney ever facedPáidí Ó Sé's Kerry the most aggressive side Kieran McGeeney ever faced


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence

Lampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming namesLampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming names


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher gets the inside track on why we’re now so keen on outdoor havensSky's the limit for open-air rooms

Peter McGuire looks at Global Pride celebrations during June, particularly some online highlights planned for Saturday, June 27Global Pride: A celebration of LGBTIQ rights and protections  around the world

Clive Davis is from Vicarstown in Co Laois, and has been chairperson of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival for the past 10 years.Question of Taste: Clive Davis of Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Ed Power recounts the tale of Fermoy’s rock opera from 1973B-Side the Leeside - Cork’s greatest records: Children of Lir, by Loudest Whisper

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »