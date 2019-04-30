Boost for Dublin's footballers as Rory O'Carroll returns to panel from New Zealand

The Dublin Footballers have received a major boost as they prepare for their 'drive for five'.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Rory O'Carroll has reportedly returned to the set-up after spending the last three seasons working and travelling in New Zealand.

The All-Star full-back took part in a gym session with Jim Gavin's squad last night and he's expected to take part in full training next week.

O'Carroll has not played for Dublin since the 2015 All-Ireland Final.

Since returning home in March the Kilmacud Crokes defender has played twice for his club against Ballymun Kickhams and Na Fianna.

Former Dublin All-Star Paddy Christie says the Kilmacud Crokes defender will be a welcome addition to the Blues full-back line.

He said: "It seems that things worked out well for Jim and the lads there. There were a few problems around that area and I suppose he's got the pedigree there, he has won an awful lot and he has played at a high level for a long time.

"I know he has been away for a while, but I think that while it's not a perfect solution for a fella come back having not been involved for a while, but I'd say a lot of counties would be happy for him to come back into their full-back line."

Christie also said O'Carroll is as impressive as ever.

He said: "The solid ground he gave to Kilmacud and their backline he was just powerful under the high ball and he was very solid coming out with the ball, very powerful and strong.

"He didn't look very far off from where he was years ago, so I suppose maybe the break has done him some good."