Bohan bites back at talk of Dublin era of ‘domination’

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has rejected claims that they’re dominating ladies football, insisting they haven’t got near achieving what the great Cork team managed.

Jim Gavin’s former skills coach has guided the Dublin ladies to back-to-back TG4 All-Ireland titles and they’ll meet Galway in this year’s final on Sunday.

It’ll be Dublin’s sixth final in a row and Mayo star Sarah Rowe commented recently that: “It’s going to get bigger over the next few years, their dominance. You can tell they have a bit more than every other county and it seems to be very professional”.

But Bohan blasted talk of a Dubs empire and said the reality is they’ve only won three All-Irelands ever.

“It’s amazing how people see domination,” said Bohan, who referenced Cork’s virtual stranglehold on the championship between 2005 and 2016.

“Cork won something like 10 All-Irelands out of 11 - we win three or four in our history and we’re now seen as dominating.

We won nothing in U14, U16s, minor or underage this year. We haven’t won a minor title since Leah Caffrey’s group I think, so that’s not dominating.

Bohan reckons that with Gavin’s men’s team on the cusp of winning five-in-a-row, the Dubs ladies are thought of in similar terms.

But he said it’s a myth that they’re head and shoulders above their peers and admitted the cliche frustrates him.

“The minute we found ourselves in this position, people started saying to us, ‘three-in-a-row, four-in-a-row, five-in-a-row, you’ll end up like the lads’,” said Bohan, who coached Clare to the 2016 All-Ireland men’s quarter-finals.

“And it’s just so dismissive of the work that goes into it, and equally of the people that are trying to take the prize off you.

“I feel, at times, people actually don’t think about it before they say it.

"And I find that hard at times to take. Because you just think about the hours and the days and the nights that you’ve left your own kids at home or whatever, and then everyone just throws it out there that it (success) just happens, and it doesn’t, it’s down to relentless time going in, month after month.”

Dublin only won their first National League ladies title in 2018 and came up short of Cork in this year’s league semi-finals.

Bohan said the reality is that the ladies’ game is highly-competitive and that Dublin’s All-Ireland wins have been down to hard graft.

“Look at those Cork teams that won nine or 10 All-Irelands, that didn’t just happen because they had good players.

“You don’t get here because you might have three or four of the best players, there’s so much beyond that.

All you have to do is look across the water at the Premier League, year after year we see guys paid millions and they can’t perform on a regular basis. Why? Because it doesn’t really matter to them.

“Look at the teams that get back there on a regular basis, look what it means to them. They’re willing to almost put everything else in their life on hold to be successful for a period of time.”