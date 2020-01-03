News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘Boden warriors bonded at Conor McGregor’s gym

‘It’s so tough just to win Dublin. We weren’t really expecting to go that far,’ says Shane Clayton of Ballyboden St. Enda’s. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 05:30 AM

Visits to Conor McGregor’s gym have been key to Ballyboden St Endas’ re-emergence as All-Ireland contenders, according to full-back Shane Clayton.

Following their victory over Castlebar in March 2016, Ballyboden had three fallow Dublin championships.

They lost to Kilmacud Crokes in the last 16 later that year, were dumped out in the first round by St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh the following season, before Kilmacud toppled them again in the 2018 semi-final.

That 2018 campaign pointed to a revival, though, and under Anthony Rainbow and the club’s director of coaching Brian O’Regan, standards set under Andy McEntee have been met and exceeded.

But Clayton admits the group had to strengthen the bond, which included trips to Straight Blast Gym (SBS), owned by McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh.

“At the start, there were lads injured,” Clayton recalls of Ballyboden’s loss of form.

“Fellas going off to America. Different trips. This (past) year it just all came together. We put a focus on just enjoying football more and doing it a lot more skill based. Big emphasis on culture.

“We’re hanging out a lot more together. That was good. It was just simple things. Even going for food together.

“Running sessions. A couple of tough sessions. Tough spin sessions. We were up in the Long Mile Road there in SBG. Things like that brought us together. It was just a buy-in.”

Looking at Corofin, Clayton feels Ballyboden took their foot off the pedal after their 2016 success.

“Obviously, we were never there before. So we were probably enjoying it too much, rather than the likes of Corofin who just keep going and going.

“It’s so tough just to win Dublin. We weren’t really expecting to go that far. Once we got there, it was like ‘God, this is the Holy Grail.’

"So then after that Andy left. New management had to come in. That didn’t work out too well.

“Things just died off for a year or two. Anthony came in there at the start of 2018 and steadied the ship and it just grew from there. It was a two-year plan.”

As Ballyboden celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019, there was a hope if not a determination to crown it.

Rainbow follows McEntee and John O’Brien as another outside manager but all have had an affinity for a club which may be considerable in size but has indelible country roots, says Clayton.

“It’s definitely a big club family affair. Obviously, Andy came in from Meath to a big Dublin club and he took it into his heart. He still keeps in touch.

“He tries to go to the games. He loves the club. You always see him knocking about. Anthony is the exact same. I don’t know what’s so special about Ballyboden. But once you’re involved, you’re part of it.

The same with us. We all love each other. There’s a real country club centre to it. All the executives are from outside Dublin, so they brought that in. So the numbers may be big, but the same core is always there. That’s where the family affair comes into it.

After suspension ruled him out of the All-Ireland final four years ago, nobody will be more determined than Declan O’Mahony to beat Kilcoo tomorrow.

“He’s more focused than the rest of us…but more because he’s a freak,” smiles Clayton.

“He loves the game. Loves Ballyboden. I think he’s playing the best football of his career. He’s always there at training.

"He never seems to be injured. He has a family as well. Us, we’re doing nothing. And he’s balancing all of this. He’s great. We all look up to him. We all love him.”

