Bobbie O’Dwyer names Cork minor team to face Kerry

The Cork minor football team to play Kerry in tomorrow evening’s Munster championship round-robin fixture contains three players who featured against the Kingdom in last year’s provincial semi-final.

Hugh Murphy of Éire Óg was at half-forward when Cork fell by the minimum, 1-11 to 1-10, in last year’s Munster semi-final at Austin Stack Park and he is named at midfield by manager Bobbie O’Dwyer for the latest meeting between the two counties at minor level.

Conor Corbett, who took the Kerry defence for 1-4 from play 12 months ago, is selected at centre-forward, while Joseph O’Shea of Urhan, used off the bench in 2018, is named at left half-back.

The new-look Munster MFC second phase contains three teams - Cork, Kerry, and the winners of tomorrow’s Phase 1 final between Clare and Tipperary. It will be run off on a round-robin format, with the top two counties advancing to the final. Kerry are 30 games unbeaten at minor level and are going for a seven-in-a-row of Munster titles.

Cork (Munster MFC Phase 2 Round 1 v Kerry): A O’Brien (Mitchelstown); N Gough (Bishopstown), D Linehan (Castlemagner), D Peet (Clonakilty); D Cashman (Millstreet), N Lordan (Ballinora), J O’Shea (Urhan); E Nash (Douglas), H Murphy (Éire Óg); A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), D Collins (Glengarriff); R O’Donovan (Barryroe), P Campbell (Nemo Rangers), K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers).

Subs: C O’Leary (Douglas), T O’Donoghue (Carrignavar), S Andrews (Shamrocks), S Bohane (Castlehaven), S Aherne (Douglas), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), A O’Hare (Douglas), J McGrath (Carrigaline), L Murphy (Cullen).