Board plans ‘heart-to-heart’ with Mayo club delegates

Mayo GAA chairman, Mike Connelly, has vowed to hold a “real heart-to-heart” meeting with club delegates next Monday to address the governance issues that have engulfed the county in recent weeks.

He also said that the board were “summoned” to the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence last Monday, by Croke Park, to explain the impasse with the Mayo GAA International Supporters’ Foundation.

Connelly informed delegates that after receiving legal advice over the emails circulated by the Foundation’s chairman, Tim O’Leary — who had raised a number of issues around “governance” — that the board were unable to discuss them in greater detail, while media were present at Wednesday night’s rescheduled board meeting.

He also said that they were not willing to take any questions from the floor, with the top table only reading from a prepared statement.

He said that due to the publicity around the emails, they were advised by their legal team that a private meeting should take place between delegates and the board, without media access.

“As you know, there has been an awful lot of press in relation to the emails,” Connelly said.

“We had to take legal advice on these emails, because there were some allegations, so we have a response (which was read out).

“The advice we have been given from our solicitors is that we will take no further questions on it.

The advice given to us is that we must have a meeting with our delegates and our delegates only, and no press. We will have that next Monday... and we really need to have a real heart-to-heart conversation in relation to the issues raised.

And an unknown and “interested observer, who travelled from New York,” was also asked to leave the meeting by Connelly, who stated that only delegates were allowed to attend.

"The foundation is withholding €250,000 from the Mayo GAA Board, over what they describe as “governance issues.”

They have previously stated that they would not be releasing the funds, earmarked for projects including Mayo GAA’s Centre of Excellence, at Lough Lannagh, Castlebar, and the academy, until detailed business plans from the board were submitted to them.

However, country secretary, Dermot Butler, whilst reading the prepared statement, said that no business plans have been provided for the academy, yet, as they are waiting on county board approval, while plans to develop grounds for the Centre of Excellence at Lough Lannagh are “delayed due to environmental issues.”

The statement also said that “it was made abundantly clear to Mr O’Leary that monies raised in the name of Mayo GAA must remain within the control of Mayo GAA Co Board,” and that they look forward to the receipt of the €250,000 raised on behalf of Mayo GAA.

Meanwhile, the county board also responded to claims made by New York-based Eugene Rooney that the board owes him close to $20,000, dating back to 2013 and 2014, for meals provided to the Mayo team and officials.

Mr Rooney, a native of Kiltimagh, asked that the board pay the “outstanding amount, in full, to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.”

Butler acknowledged the receipt of Mr Rooney’s letter, but said, through the statement, that no money was owed to him.

“Mayo GAA Board is not aware of any money owed to your pub and restaurant,” the board said.

Bills were presented by you, arising out of meals and drinks authorised by Mayo GAA during the trips to New York.

“An agreement was reached between you and Mayo GAA Board, in relation to the amount due, and that agreed sum was discharged in full. No further monies are owed to you.”

The board also stated that they are “unaware of any businesses owed money, other than current creditors”.