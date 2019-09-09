News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Blow for Waterford hurlers after Tadhg De Burca injury news

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 05:14 PM

Waterford look set to be without Tadhg De Burca for a large portion of next year.

The defender faces at least nine months on the sidelines having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the weekend.

De Burca was taken off midway through the first half of Clashmore-Kinsalebeg's meeting with Cappoquin at the weekend.

Waterford remain without a manager after Paraic Fanning resigned after a single year in charge.

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?

GAAhurlingWaterford

