Blow for Waterford hurlers after Tadhg De Burca injury news

Waterford look set to be without Tadhg De Burca for a large portion of next year.

The defender faces at least nine months on the sidelines having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the weekend.

De Burca was taken off midway through the first half of Clashmore-Kinsalebeg's meeting with Cappoquin at the weekend.

Waterford remain without a manager after Paraic Fanning resigned after a single year in charge.

