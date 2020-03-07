News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Blow for Kerry as Donie Buckley 'no longer a member' of management team

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 11:54 AM

Donie Buckley is no longer a part of the Kerry senior football management team, the county board chairman announced today.

In a statement, Tim Murphy confirmed the departure of the Castleisland Desmonds man, adding that they were not intending on naming a replacement.

Buckley, who has also had spells with Galway and Mayo, had been a selector in Peter Keane's backroom team.

The statement read:

"I wish to confirm that Donie Buckley is no longer a member of the Kerry Senior Football Management Team.

"On behalf of the Board, the senior football panel & management and Kerry Supporters, I want to thank Donie for his very valuable contribution to the development of our players over the past 18 months and wish him the very best in the future.

"It is not intended to make any further appointments to the senior football management team.

"The existing management team will continue to take responsibility for all aspects of team preparation and selection."

TOPIC: GAA

