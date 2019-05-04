NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Blow for Cora Staunton as she suffers double leg break

Cora Staunton
By Joel Slattery
Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 12:39 PM

LGFA star Cora Staunton has suffered a horrific double leg break, her Aussie Rules club has confirmed.

The Greater Western Sydney Giants announced that Mayo legend Staunton, who has won 11 All Stars in ladies football, broken her leg while playing in the AFL Sydney Premier Division Women’s competition.

"Initial scans have confirmed that the Gaelic Football legend has broken both the tibia and fibula bones in her right leg," read a post on the Giants' official website

This is a hammerblow, not just for Staunton, but the club for whom she has scored 11 goals in 14 games.

Staunton is one of seven Irish players contracted to Aussie Rules clubs for the 2020 season.

READ MORE

'One thing that disappoints me too is that females don't support female sport more'

More on this topic

5 talking points ahead of Women’s FA Cup final

'One thing that disappoints me too is that females don't support female sport more'

Cushing insists Manchester City will not be complacent in Women’s FA Cup final

Arsenal end seven-year wait for another Women’s Super League title

KEYWORDS

Cora Staunton

More in this Section

Archer grabs first England wicket as bowlers shine against Ireland

Con looking to go one better than last year as they meet Clontarf in AIL decider

Munster ban supporter who confronted Billy Vunipola

Munster confirm four more players to leave at the end of the season


Lifestyle

How to create a near-zero waste kitchen

Wine list: Just how environmentally friendly is wine?

Michelle Darmody: I never tire of the first blossoms of elderflower

The Menu: Food fairs and festivals you won't want to miss

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »