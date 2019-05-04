Blow for Cora Staunton as she suffers double leg break

LGFA star Cora Staunton has suffered a horrific double leg break, her Aussie Rules club has confirmed.

The Greater Western Sydney Giants announced that Mayo legend Staunton, who has won 11 All Stars in ladies football, broken her leg while playing in the AFL Sydney Premier Division Women’s competition.

"Initial scans have confirmed that the Gaelic Football legend has broken both the tibia and fibula bones in her right leg," read a post on the Giants' official website

This is a hammerblow, not just for Staunton, but the club for whom she has scored 11 goals in 14 games.

Cora Staunton has suffered a serious leg injury while playing for UNSW-ES Bulldogs in the AFL Sydney competition. The GIANTS family is sending all its best wishes your way Cora.#NeverSurrender — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) May 4, 2019

Staunton is one of seven Irish players contracted to Aussie Rules clubs for the 2020 season.