Blow for Clare as All-Star forward set for lengthy spell on sidelines

Clare star John Conlon is understood to have damaged his cruciate ligament injury in training last Tuesday.

Conlon in action against Waterford in 2018

It had been reported by the Clare Echo earlier this week that the 30-year-old had hurt his knee during a session on the 4G pitch in UL.

It is now believed the injury is severe and may require surgery, meaning the 2018 All-Star forward will miss the remainder of Clare’s season when fixtures resume - the Banner County have won through to the semi-finals of the Allianz League.

Clonlara man Conlon suffered an injury-hit 2019 season having played the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final replay against Galway with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament. Against Wexford 13 months ago, he ruptured ankle ligaments.

Already this year Limerick defender Richie English and last year’s young hurler of the year Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny have been ruled out

for the season with cruciate setbacks.