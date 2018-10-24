Big win for Cólaiste Choilm Ballincollig in Corn Ui Mhuiri opener

Cólaiste Choilm Ballincollig 3-10 - 0-8 High School Clonmel

By Andrew Horgan

Cólaiste Choilm Ballincollig have begun the first round of the Corn Ui Mhuiri Senior Under 19 A Football championship with a win as they defeated Group B rivals High School Clonmel by eleven points at Fermoy GAA club on Wednesday afternoon.

A strong second half performance from the Cólaiste Cholim forwards - which saw Kieran Walsh, Evan Carroll and Eddie O’Connor all score a goal and a point apiece - was enough to deservedly earn the Cork school the victory.

Colaiste Choilm's Paul Cooney gets away from High School, Clonmel's Darragh Ahearne during the Corn Ui Mhuiri at Fermoy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The first period was a tight affair though as the sides remained locked at three points each with 18 minutes on the clock.

Cólaiste Choilm Ballincollig scored some excellent points through Hugh Murphy (2) and Fintan Denny but they were cancelled out by overs from High School Clonmel’s Aaron Kinsella, Joey Lyons and Ben Owens.

Cólaiste Choilm threatened to pull away as the first half drew to a close as Evan Dodd and Hugh Murphy raised white flags while the latter just failed to grab a goal for his side as he dragged his strike wide of the far bottom right corner.

Clonmel responded well to that let off and they again levelled terms when Kyle Cuddy converted a couple of late frees to make it 0-5 to 0-5 at the half time break.

But it was Ballincollig who started the second half the better team and they raced into a four-point lead thanks to further overs from Murphy and Dodd while Kieran Walsh and Evan Carroll also opened their accounts for the afternoon.

And by the beginning of the final quarter of proceedings, Cólaiste Choilm led by 2-9 to 0-5 as Walsh and Eddie O’Connor notched a goal each to give their school a commanding advantage.

Clonmel scored their first point from open play in almost 33 minutes when Enda Dunphy split the uprights and that was quickly followed by a score from Aaron Kinsella.

But that did little deter their opponents as even though Cólaiste Choilm Ballincollig soon had a point from Eddie O’Connor cancelled by another Dunphy finish, they sealed an impressive win in their opening group game when Evan Carroll found the far corner with a cool strike late on.

Scorers for Cólaiste Choilm Ballincollig: H Murphy 0-4, K Walsh, E Carroll and E O’Connor 1-1 each, E Dodd 0-2, F Denny 0-1.

High School Clonmel: K Cuddy 0-2 (0-2 frees), E Dunphy and A Kinsella 0-2 each, J Lyons and B Owens 0-1 each.

CÓLAISTE CHOILM BALLINCOLLIG: G Moynihan (Eire Og); R Barrow (Ballinora), S Duane (St Finbarrs), M Burke (Ballinora); N Lordan (Ballinora), F Denny (Ballincollig), E Dodd (Canovee); E Cooke (Ballincollig), P Cooney (Ballincollig); K Walsh (Canovee), E O’Connor (Inniscarra), R Forde (Ballincollig); S McCarthy (Inniscarra), H Murphy (Eire Og), Evan Carroll (Kilmurry).

Subs: L O’Connor (Inniscarra) for K Walsh (50), F O’Murcha (Bishopstown) for N Lordan (50), C O’Leary (Ballincollig) for R Barrow (54), L O’Connell (Eire Og) for K Walsh (57).

HIGH SCHOOL CLONMEL: A Quigley (Kilsheelan Kilcash); S O’Connor (Clonmel Og), C McGrath (Moyle Rovers), C Neville (Kilsheelan Kilcash); P O’Loughlin (Newcastle), J Madigan (Kilsheelan Kilcash), J Lyons (Grangemocklar); K Cuddy (The Nire), B Owen (Moyle Rovers); B Murphy (Kilsheelan Kilcash), E Dunphy (Clonmel Commercials), D Aherne (Clonmel Commercials); D O’Keefe (St Marys), A Kinsella (Clonmel Commercials), B O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash).

Subs: B Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash) for D O’Keefe (44), C Deely (St Marys) for D Aherne (46), C Anderson (Clonmel Og) for C McGrath (48), C Deely (Clonmel Commercials) for B Murphy (56).

Referee: Mark Murphy (Bride Rovers).