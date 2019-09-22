News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Big guns flex their muscle as GAA championships move to KO stage

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 08:30 PM

NA PIARSAIGH overcame the second-half sending off of Ronan Lynch to see off Kilmallock by five points in today’s Limerick SHC semi-final.

William Henn scored thirteen points and the victory sets up a possible third Limerick SHC in a row on October 6, when they meet Patrickswell in the final.

The ‘Well defeated Doon 2-14 to 0-15 in the second semi at the Gaelic Grounds.

Newcastle West are into the Limerick SFC final with a 2-10 to 1-7 victory over 2017 and 2018 champions Adare at Rathkeale. Eoin Hurley starred for the Magpies with 1-6 from corner forward, while the evergreen Mike McMahon chipped in with 1-1.

Doon's Cormac Ryan with Mark Carmody of Patrickswell. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Doon's Cormac Ryan with Mark Carmody of Patrickswell. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

In Cork, Imokilly are also going for three-in-a-row SHC titles and they booked their semi-final spot with a 1-17 to 0-10 victory over Sarsfields in dreadful conditions Saturday night in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The divisional side will face St Finbarr’s in the last four. The other semi will see Carrigtwohill face Glen Rovers, the latter just getting the better of Newtownshandrum, 1-12 to 0-14, David Cunningham with the decisive goal.

The Barr’s are still fighting on two fronts, with their reigning county champions facing Nemo Rangers in the Cork SFC quarter-final next weekend.

The winners will face a southside city derby in the semi after Douglas advanced from the last eight Sunday with a 1-12 to 0-9 win over Ballincollig. Conor Russell got the goal, but the driving force for Douglas was the teenage Hartnett brothers at midfield.

Shane Kingston of Douglas gets by Ballincollig's Cian Kiely. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Shane Kingston of Douglas gets by Ballincollig's Cian Kiely. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Also into the Cork SFC semi are Newcestown who had a facile 1-10 to 0-4 win over Ilen Rovers at Rosscarbery on Saturday.

In Kerry, reigning SFC champions Dr Crokes put down an early marker with a whopping 3-26 in their first-round win Sunday over Rathmore.

Kerins O’Rahillys were made to fight all the way before pipping Sean O’Shea’s Kenmare Shamrocks 2-15 to 1-17, while Kenmare’s divisional neighbours lost out in extra time to West Kerry, 2-18 to 2-17 with Dara O Sé shining for the winners, and Killian Spillane contributing nine points for the division - now weakened by the loss of Kenmare itself.

Dingle got the better of Austin Stacks in tough conditions Saturday, 0-12 to 0-6.

In Donegal, Gaoth Dobhair advanced to the quarter-finals of the SFC with a 2-19 to 0-7 win over Ardara. Odhran MacNiallais and Naoise O Baoill were the goalscorers.

The big surprise though was three-time champions Glenswilly being edged out on points difference by neighbours Glenfin.

Glenswilly has been hammered at home 2-11 to 0-6 against Donegal Town’s Four Masters last week and yesterday’s 1-13 to 2-7 win over Milford proved worthless.

In Tipperary, county hurling champions Clonoulty/Rossmore remain in the SHC after Jimmy Maher’s last gasp extra time point earned a replay against Eire Og Annacarty in the West Tipp final in Bansha.

In North Tipp, the hurling final will be between Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh who emerged from high scoring semi-finals in Nenagh yesterday.

A first-half goal from Paul Flynn helped Kiladangan to a 1-28 to 2-22 win over Templederry Kenyons.

The second semi-final required almost 100 minutes where Conor Kenny’s goal in the first period of extra time enabled Borris-Ileigh to finally shake off the challenge of Burgess, 1-32 to 2-24. Stephen Murray contributed eighteen points in vain for Burgess.

All-Ireland champions Corofin extended their unbeaten run in the Galway SFC to 42 games as they marched into the semi-finals with an impressive 1-16 to 1-10 win over Mountbellew/Moylough at Tuam Stadium.

They will now meet Salthill/Knocknacarra in the semi-finals, with Tuam Stars taking on Maigh Cuilinn in the other semi-final.

Kanturk book semi-final spot for the first time

