Bernard Brogan wants to play his part in Dublin's drive for five

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - 11:14 AM

Bernard Brogan has hinted he could a play a part in Dublin's drive for five.

The veteran forward says it would be hard to walk away despite being left out of the squad for Sunday's All-Ireland final victory over Tyrone.

Brogan's season was decimated by a serious knee injury, but he played for Dublin in the Super 8s.

The 34-year-old still feels he has a role to play.

He said: "Obviously the summer wasn't the way I wanted it to be, as a footballer you always want to play more, you never want to give up.

"So, if I had played another year, if I had won another All-Ireland you might say that might be enough, but there is always that inkling that says 'are you finished, have I satisfied my thirst?'

"I don't think you ever can."


