Belfast venue confirmed for Antrim's home qualifier against Kildare

The GAA have confirmed that the All-Ireland qualifier clash between Antrim and Kildare will take place in the 2,100 capacity ground Corrigan Park.

With doubts over the venue's suitability, there was a safety inspection conducted by GAA chiefs who gave the west Belfast ground the green light.

The game will be an all-ticket affair and there will be no tickets available on the day of the game.

Antrim have been without a home ground since Casement Park closed in 2013 for redevelopment that has yet to commence. They had to forfeit home advantage for their Ulster Championship quarter-final loss to Tyrone, with the 2-23 to 2-9 defeat taking place in Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

The last Championship game played at Corrigan Park was the 2016 qualifier defeat to Limerick.