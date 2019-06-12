News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Belfast venue confirmed for Antrim's home qualifier against Kildare

Corrigan Park hosted the 2016 qualifier between Antrim and Limerick
By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 01:33 PM

The GAA have confirmed that the All-Ireland qualifier clash between Antrim and Kildare will take place in the 2,100 capacity ground Corrigan Park.

With doubts over the venue's suitability, there was a safety inspection conducted by GAA chiefs who gave the west Belfast ground the green light.

The game will be an all-ticket affair and there will be no tickets available on the day of the game.

Antrim have been without a home ground since Casement Park closed in 2013 for redevelopment that has yet to commence. They had to forfeit home advantage for their Ulster Championship quarter-final loss to Tyrone, with the 2-23 to 2-9 defeat taking place in Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

The last Championship game played at Corrigan Park was the 2016 qualifier defeat to Limerick.

Cormac Bane - ‘I am not functioning properly since I got these two bangs’

