CORONAVIRUS

Belfast GAA club confirm one of its members has contracted coronavirus

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, March 09, 2020 - 05:12 PM

Belfast’s St Gall’s GAA club have confirmed one of its members has contracted coronavirus.

The 2009-10 All-Ireland senior football club champions stated the individual is an adult male who had recently returned from holiday and the clubhouse just off the Falls Road has been closed for a deep clean as advised by the public health authority in the north.

All the club’s training sessions and games scheduled for this week have been postponed as a precaution and health authorities are aware of the member’s activities within the club since his return.

The news follows the decision by Clare GAA to postpone all under-age Gaelic football matches in the county last week following a number of Covid-19 cases in the county, while a number of under-age games in Dublin were postponed as a result of one case in a school.

As of Monday morning, there were 33 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland - 21 in the Republic of Ireland with 12 in the North.

The GAA met with government health officials on Friday but no official statement or decision impacting inter-county games has yet been made.

Although the decision to cancel the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin was taken earlier today, the throw-in times for the U20 All-Ireland football championship semi-finals in Croke Park on March 17 were confirmed earlier today.

Kerry and Galway face off at 2pm following by the meeting of Dublin and Tyrone at 3.15pm.

READ MORE

All St Patrick's Day parades cancelled; €2.4bn package for workers impacted by coronavirus agreed

TOPIC: Coronavirus


