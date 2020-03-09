Belfast GAA club confirm one of its members has contracted coronavirus

Belfast’s St Gall’s GAA club have confirmed one of its members has contracted coronavirus.

The 2009-10 All-Ireland senior football club champions stated the individual is an adult male who had recently returned from holiday and the clubhouse just off the Falls Road has been closed for a deep clean as advised by the public health authority in the north.

All the club’s training sessions and games scheduled for this week have been postponed as a precaution and health authorities are aware of the member’s activities within the club since his return.

The news follows the decision by Clare GAA to postpone all under-age Gaelic football matches in the county last week following a number of Covid-19 cases in the county, while a number of under-age games in Dublin were postponed as a result of one case in a school.

As of Monday morning, there were 33 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland - 21 in the Republic of Ireland with 12 in the North.

The GAA met with government health officials on Friday but no official statement or decision impacting inter-county games has yet been made.

Although the decision to cancel the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin was taken earlier today, the throw-in times for the U20 All-Ireland football championship semi-finals in Croke Park on March 17 were confirmed earlier today.

Kerry and Galway face off at 2pm following by the meeting of Dublin and Tyrone at 3.15pm.