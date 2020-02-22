Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory

Beara Community School 3-8 - 2-4 Meán Scoil Castlegregory

Beara Community School was full value for this Munster Colleges U-19 D final over Meán Scoil Castlegregory at the Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney on Saturday afternoon. The Castlegregory side never recovered from Beara’s opening five minutes blitz, when the West Cork School raced 1-2 in front, thanks to a converted Ben O’Sullivan (free), and Thomas Murphy point from play plus a well taken goal from Ben Sullivan.

Beara Community School had the wind for the opening half but failed to show their superiority on the scoreboard considering the amount of possession they enjoyed. In fact despite the powerful running of last year’s Cork All-Ireland medal winner Joseph O’Shea from centre back and the domination of their midfield pairing of Alan O’Sullivan and in particular Fintan Fenner, Beara failed to add to their opening 1-2 salvo for eighteen minutes.

But Castlegregory were struggling badly against the wind despite opening their account in the ninth minute through centre back Alain Beaujouau, who along with keeper Eoin Kennedy and Cian O’Grady, were the only players who could physically compete against their Beara opponents.

Castlegregory failed to register a score for the rest of the half, while Beara kicked five wides and numerous chances that were safely dealt with by the Castlegregory keeper Eoin Kennedy, because of over elaboration by Beara players with some taking the wrong options.

Beara added three more points before in the interval from Lee Kelly, Tomás Murphy and Charlie O’Sullivan with the score of the half. So Beara Community School led 1-5 to 0-1 at half time but was it going to be enough.

Within six minutes of the restart, Beara CS supplied the answer with goals from Man of Match Ben Sullivan and wing forward Dylan Crowley and another Ben Sullivan saw Beara stretch 3-6 to 0-1 clear and the game fizzled out to its inevitable conclusion.

By the 46th minute Beara CS had added two more points from a Ben Sullivan free after another Joseph O’Shea foray into attack had seen him being fouled and Lee Kelly made it 3-8 to 0-2, with Conor O’Leary getting Castlegregory’s first score of the second half in the 40th minute.

The final quarter saw Beara ease off and Castlegregory scored two consolation goals in the final ten minutes from Seamus Lyne and a last second penalty from Cian O’Grady.

Beara CS was deserving winners and should have won by a wider margin but Aodán MacGearailt can feel proud that a school of 150 boys made it all the way to a Munster Final.

Scorers for Beara Community School: Ben O’Sullivan (2-3, 2 frees), Dylan Crowley (1-0), Tomás Murphy and Lee Kelly (0-2 each), Charlie O’Sullivan (0-1)

Scorers forMeán Scoil Castlegregory: Cian O Grady (1-1, 1-0 pen), Séamus Lyne (1-0), Alain Beaujouau, Adam Costello and Conor O’Leary (0-1 each).

Beara Community School: Ryan Crowley( Urhan) ; Shane Power( Castletownbere) , Alan Elphick( Urhan) , Darragh O’Sullivan, ( Adrigole); Tiernan O’Sullivan( Adrigole) , Joseph O’Shea( Urhan) , Daniel Hanley ( Castletownbere) ; Alan O’Sullivan ( Urhan), Fintan Fenner ( Castletownbere ) ; Steven O’Shea ( Urhan), Charlie O’Sullivan( Adrigole) , Dylan Crowley ( Urhan) ; Ben Sullivan ( Urhan) , Lee Kelly ( Castletownbere) , Tomás Murphy ( Castletownbere)

Subs: Matthew O’Leary (Garnish) for Lee Kelly (49), Keith O’Sullivan (Urhan) for S Power (60), Seán O’Shea (Urhan) for B Sullivan (60), Mikey O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for T O’Sullivan (60+3)

Meán Scoil Castlegregory: ( all Castlegregory) Eoin Kennedy; Eoghan Lyne, Stephen Smith Galvin, Alan O’Leary; Daragh Ó Corcora, Alan Beaujouau , Tadgh O’Connor; C O’Grady, David Costello; Jack Shannon, Adam Costello, Conor Greaney; Gearóid O’Flaherty, Séamus Lyne, Conor O’Leary

Subs: Dara Crean for D Ó Corcora (40), Fionn Cullinane for C Greaney (45)

Referee: John Butler (Tipperary)