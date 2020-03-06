News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Battle for hurling glory begins in Kilmallock

By Therese O’Callaghan
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 06:00 AM

The quest for All Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A hurling glory begins this weekend with the two quarter-finals of the Croke Cup down for decision.

Today sees the Connacht runners-up and the Munster runners-up lock horns in Kilmallock (2.30pm) when Presentation College Athenry face Christian Brothers College Cork in the first of the quarter-finals.

Christians were seeking to win the Harty Cup for the first time last Saturday but theylost by three points to St Flannan’s, Ennis. It was the second year in succession the Cork school contested the decider.

Meanwhile, Presentation College, Athenry were chasing three-in-a-row titles in Connacht this year but had to give way to St Raphael’s College Loughrea after they lost out by a margin of four points.

Both sides will be eager to return to winning ways, and will be anxious to grab the opportunity of a last four tie with Leinster champions Coláiste Eoin on Monday week.

Tomorrow in Mallow (1pm) Dr Harty Cup champions St Flannan’s College, who bagged their 22nd title at the same venue last weekend, will take on Leinster runners-up St Kieran’s College Kilkenny in the other quarter-final, with the winners here due to meet St Raphael’s Loughrea on Monday week.

This fixture sees the Harty Cup specialists from Ennis up against famed Kilkenny’s St Kieran’s who have a record 23 All Ireland titles and are the defending champions.

St Flannan’s bridged a 15-year gap in claiming Munster silverware six days ago while St Kieran’s were undone by Coláiste Éoin in the Leinster showdown by a late goal that yielded the Dublin school a two-point winning margin.

Whilst this amounted to huge progress for Coláiste Éoin, the feeling is that St Kieran’s haven’t gone away and it will be a fascinating duel to see who will qualify for a semi-final meeting with the Connacht champions.

