Bantry mourn death of club legend

Dr Denis Cotter pictured in 2013 with his sister, Mary Hyland, and daughter Helena, who all contributed to his fifth book, "Bantry My Hometown". Pic: Tony McElhinney
By Denis Hurley
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 11:36 AM

Bantry Blues’ legend Dr Denis Cotter, who died on Sunday, has been described as “everybody’s friend”.

Cotter, a GP in Bantry, was manager of the Bantry side which beat Muskerry to win the Cork SFC title in 1995 and he was also part of the management of the team which regained the Andy Scanell Cup with victory over Duhallow three years later.

Bantry PRO Brian Crowley described Dr Cotter as hugely passionate.

“He was involved in a lot of community organisations,” he said, “such as Bantry hospital and the Bantry Hospice project and the local schools.

“He was everybody’s doctor, not only in Bantry but for a lot of people back in Beara and into Ballingeary. He was everyone’s friend.”

A club Facebook post noted that Dr Cotter had served the Blues with distinction as player, selector, coach, doctor, unofficial psychologist and chairman. That passion to stay involved meant that he was in charge of the Bantry U21s up to a few years ago.

“He had a great passion in seeing the development of the club and the town,” Crowley said, “and he wanted players to progress not only on the field but off the field too. He really saw you for the individual you were. He wrote a few books about the history of Bantry going back over the years. He knew everything about everyone in the area.”

Dr Cotter, who will be buried in Bantry today following 12 noon mass, is survived by his wife Lesley, children Annemarie, Marguerite, Elizabeth, Helena, Emma and Lucy, sisters Helen, Mary and Margie and brother Jeremy, while he was pre-deceased by another sister, Paule.

