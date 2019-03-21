Banner untying Cusack Park infestation of knotweed

Clare GAA chiefs are confident their long-running battle with an infestation of Japanese knotweed next to Cusack Park is close to a conclusion.

Officials purchased a site next to the Ennis stadium in 2013 for a fee of over €500,000 with a view to turning it into a much-needed car-park.

Their long-term hope is that the sought-after site may also be used for general parking throughout the week, raising vital funds for Clare GAA.

But plans to develop the 1.8-acre plot had to be shelved after Japanese knotweed was discovered there, a highly-invasive plant which can only be eradicated after several years of specialist treatment.

The ornamental plant, first introduced to Ireland in the 1800s, has since spread out of control and has the potential to seriously damage houses, buildings, hard surfaces and infrastructure if not fully cleared.

It’s understood Clare GAA will have paid out around €9,000 to specialists by the time the area is cleared, most likely in 2020.

It’s possible that work could begin on the new car park as soon as late 2019, though Clare GAA secretary Pat Fitzgerald said a more likely timeline is ‘within two years’.

READ MORE Flannery impressed at Déise’s smooth transition

“The growth of the knotweed in the past 12 months has been very minimal and we’re confident that the treatment that has been applied has worked,” said Fitzgerald.

“What we obviously want to be sure of is that it’s completely cleared,” said Fitzgerald.

“I know of someone up in Connemara and they treated the knotweed and then built a house on the site but five years later the knotweed came up through it. So it’s not something we’ve taken lightly or taken any chances with.

“I remember the first year that they treated the knotweed for us, we had a 10-foot high wall and the knotweed was up over it.

Last year, when they went to spray it I’d say it was barely over two foot, it was very sparse thankfully and has reduced considerably.

“So we’re nearly there with it.

"I think next year is probably the timeline we’re looking at in terms of finally getting to use that land.”