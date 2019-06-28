News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Banner sights set on Super 8s as confidence is building

10 February 2019; David Tubridy of Clare during the Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3 match between Clare and Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
By Daragh Small
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Clare forward David Tubridy says confidence is building all the time as the Banner look to move one step closer to the Super 8s. Clare are away to Westmeath in Round 3 of the qualifiers at Cusack Park in Mullingar tomorrow evening.

The 32-year-old Doonbeg clubman scored 0-5 when Clare bounced back from a disappointing Munster semi-final defeat to Kerry with a 3-17 to 0-17 win in Leitrim last weekend.

“The most important thing for us was to get a win,” said Tubridy. “We were well on top in the first half. The most disappointing thing is the scoreline we conceded. We conceded 17 points and that is the disappointing thing about it.

“But any day you scored 3-17 it is very important, it is all about confidence and going into next week it is looking good. There is a lot to look forward to.

We were very disappointed after the Kerry game. They were there for the taking that day and we just didn’t turn up in the first half.

“We had a great second half that day, and it was the opposite against Leitrim, we had a great first half. We have a settled team. We have good impact from the bench as well so everything helps. It’s good.”

Clare reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2016 before they were knocked out by Kerry in Croke Park. They lost their Round 3 qualifiers against Mayo and Armagh in the intervening years. And Tubridy, who is in his 12th season, is thriving in the summer months.

“It is a good few years, a lot of championship games played. I enjoy it so I will keep it going as long as I can,” said Tubridy.

“I am not sure is this my prime, I am picking up a lot of injuries. If I could stay away from the injuries I would be alright. But I do feel good, I feel in the best shape I have ever been.

“The hard ground is very good for forwards. You always want the good ground, popping it into the space and running onto it. Good ground is always good for us.”

More on this topic

Fitzgerald’s attention to detail wowed Dónal Óg

Brennan keen for Banner to fly in the Super 8s

Colm Collins lays down new challenge as Banner bounce back

Newly confident Clare won’t underestimate Leitrim

TOPIC: Clare GAA

More in this Section

Fitzgerald’s attention to detail wowed Dónal Óg

Hogan says over-reliance on Reid worrying for Cats

Nathalie O'Brien: 'No deaf person should feel they are held back'

England progress to Women's World Cup semi-finals


Lifestyle

The Academic, Review: From back seat straight to front of show

Scene and Heard with Des O'Driscoll

More than 450 lots under the hammer

Jordanne Jones: A star was born with her first role at age 12

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »