Banner sights set on Super 8s as confidence is building

Clare forward David Tubridy says confidence is building all the time as the Banner look to move one step closer to the Super 8s. Clare are away to Westmeath in Round 3 of the qualifiers at Cusack Park in Mullingar tomorrow evening.

The 32-year-old Doonbeg clubman scored 0-5 when Clare bounced back from a disappointing Munster semi-final defeat to Kerry with a 3-17 to 0-17 win in Leitrim last weekend.

“The most important thing for us was to get a win,” said Tubridy. “We were well on top in the first half. The most disappointing thing is the scoreline we conceded. We conceded 17 points and that is the disappointing thing about it.

“But any day you scored 3-17 it is very important, it is all about confidence and going into next week it is looking good. There is a lot to look forward to.

We were very disappointed after the Kerry game. They were there for the taking that day and we just didn’t turn up in the first half.

“We had a great second half that day, and it was the opposite against Leitrim, we had a great first half. We have a settled team. We have good impact from the bench as well so everything helps. It’s good.”

Clare reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2016 before they were knocked out by Kerry in Croke Park. They lost their Round 3 qualifiers against Mayo and Armagh in the intervening years. And Tubridy, who is in his 12th season, is thriving in the summer months.

“It is a good few years, a lot of championship games played. I enjoy it so I will keep it going as long as I can,” said Tubridy.

“I am not sure is this my prime, I am picking up a lot of injuries. If I could stay away from the injuries I would be alright. But I do feel good, I feel in the best shape I have ever been.

“The hard ground is very good for forwards. You always want the good ground, popping it into the space and running onto it. Good ground is always good for us.”