Ballinora overcome dreadful conditions to defeat Adrigole

Ballinora 1-11 - 1-8 Adrigole

Ballinora overcame the elements as well as a dogged Adrigole side to book their place in the third round of the Cork IFC at Kilmichael on Saturday.

Incessant rain and a strong wind made life difficult for both teams in an engaging encounter during which Ben Ahern’s haul of seven points was enough to get Ballinora over the line.

The Muskerry club made use of a wind to build a 1-9 to 1-3 interval lead before being forced into defensive mode in the second half.

The winners would only manage two scores (and remain scoreless for 22 minutes) after the short whistle, but that was enough to see off an Adrigole side lacking a cutting edge.

Leading 0-7 to 0-3 after 19 minutes, Ballinora were indebted to goalkeeper Eoin Walsh for a fine point-blank save.

James Keohane raised the Muskerry club’s only green flag shortly after, only for their opponents to hit back as Kevin Goggin found the net.

Having trailed by six points at the break, Adrigole cut the deficit with three scores during a disappointing third quarter.

READ MORE Ballincollig make hard work of taming 13-man Courceys

Five yellow cards and a black card for Ballinora’s Michael Murphy preceded a much-needed Ben Ahern point with six minutes to go.

Ahern proved a thorn in Adrigole’s side throughout the evening, and it was fitting that the corner-forward kicked over Ballinora’s insurance score deep into injury time.

Scorers for Ballinora:

B Ahern (0-7, 1 45, 1 free), J Keohane (1-0), I Wycherley, A O’Shea, M Murphy and D Corkery (0-1 each).

Scorers for Adrigole:

K Goggin (1-4, 3 frees), K Jer O’Sullivan (0-3, 3 frees), T O’Shea (0-1).

BALLINORA:

E Walsh (captain); K Greally, T Ford, K O’Regan; J Keohane, M Lordan, I Wycherley; A O’Neill, J Lordan; D Holmes, M Murphy, A O’Shea; B Ahern, D Corkery, P Fitton.

Subs:

P Dineen for P Fitton (5, inj), K Murphy for M Murphy (44, black card), L O’Donovan for A O’Shea (60, inj).

ADRIGOLE:

W O’Sullivan; D Crowley, C O’Neill (captain), D Harrington; J Harrington, C O’Shea, K Crowley; S O’Shea, N O’Sullivan; F Carey, K Jer O’Sullivan, C O’Shea; K Goggin, D Harrington, C Carey.

Subs:

A O’Sullivan for K Crowley (20), T O’Shea for C O’Shea (ht), J Goggin for S O’Shea (ht, inj), B Jer O’Sullivan for C Carey (41), J O’Sullivan for N O’Sullivan (52).

Referee:

B Coniry (Crosshaven).