Ballinora make up for slim loss last year

Allianz Sciath na Scol, C3 final

Scoil Bhailenóra 2-8 - 3-1 GS na Dúglaise

Páirc Uí Rinn

Camogie President Kathleen Woods was impressed with the standard in this thrilling Sciath na Scol C3 final in Páirc Uí Rinn yesterday. Two committed teams, with the work-rate of Scoil Bhailenóra proving the decisive factor.

Bhailenóra lost the 2018 final by a point and this time had to come from two goals down. Points by Ellie McAulliffe, Jane Larkin (2), Eliza Laverty and Rachael Murphy left them down 0-5 to 2-0 at the break – Aoife Ní Chianáin and Niamh Nic Gafraidh the scorers for Dúglaise.

Laverty played a captain’s part helping her side take the lead before Amy O’Riordan’s goal pushed Scoil Bhailenóra four up. GS Dúglaise fought back through an Orna Ní Shuilleabháin goal, only for Scoil Bhailenóra to close in style with Larkin goaling.

Scorers for Scoil Bhailenóra: J Larkin (1-2), E Laverty (0-4), A O’Riordan (1-0), R Murphy and E McAuliffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for GS Dúglaise: A Ní Chianáin, O Ní Shuilleabháin and N Nic Gafraidh (1-0 each), C Nic Suibhne (0-1).

SCOIL BHAILENÓRA: C Ahern, E O’Driscoll, E O’Flynn, S Werner, C Twomey, A Guiney, E McAulliffe, R Murphy, E Laverty, A O’Riordan, L Kelly, J Larkin, L Twohig, M Twomey, K Noonan, M Hegarty, E O’Mahony, J Mehigan, M O’Driscoll, K Keohane

GS NA DÚGLAISE (Squad): L Nic Eoin, C Ní Mhaolruanaidh, E De Brú, S Ní Choileáin, L Ní Bhuachalla, C Nic Suibhne, A Ní Chianáin, E Ní Argáin, S Ní Dhálaigh, O Ní Shuilleabháin, S Halligon, C Ní Mhaolchathaigh, N Níc Gafraidh , A Ní Chlúmháin, C Ní Laoire, K Ní Bhroin, E Delamere Ní Chuana, C Ní Mhurchú. L De Buitléir, A Ní Aicidín, L Ní Chathail, F Ní Chorrbuí, S Ní Chróinín, L Ní Mhaoláin, C Ní Riordáin, M Ní Shuilleabháin, A R Nic Cionnaith Ní Chearúill, C Nic Einrí, A Nic Gearóid, L Curham, H Lobhaois, R Uillis, A Nic Fhlannchadha Nic Fhinn, A Nic Gearailt, E Ní Urmholtaigh, E Ní Ainle, A Ní Laighin, A Ní Bhriain, A Ní Riagáin, A J Ní Raghallaigh, J Breathnach.

H4 final

Ballinadee 3-9 - 1-13 AET Scoil Bhailenóra

A pulsating H4 decider eventually went the way of west Cork side Ballinadee. In a terrific spectacle, it took an extra-time goal from Mark Long to separate these two magnificent teams.

First half goals from twins Daniel and James Coakley put Ballinadee 2-5 to 1-4 ahead at the interval but Donnchadh Murphy’s goal kept Scoil Bhailenóra in the hunt.

It continued end-to-end with spectacular scores on both sides, Colum Morgan and the Coakleys to the fore for Ballinadee who appeared they might edge it.

Ben Mayer drew Scoil Bhailenóra level at the end of normal time with Long’s goal in the first period of extra-time the pivotal score.

Scorers for Ballinadee: D Coakley (1-5), J Coakley (1-2), M Long (1-0), C Morgan and E Maguire (0-1 each).

Scorers for Scoil Bhailenóra: D Murphy (1-4), B Mayer (0-6), C O’Donoghue (0-3).

BALLINADEE: A Crowley, D Corcoran, D Coakley, J Coakley, C Crowley, C Galvin, L Kearney, P Lawlor, C Morgan, P Reardon, R Egan, D Fuller, P Galvin, S Hales, M Kennedy, M Long, E Maguire, P McFadden, K O’Callaghan, D O’Connell.

SCOIL BHAILENÓRA: C Wolfe, S Twohig, J Trench, J Murphy, D Byrne, D O’Leary, O O’Sullivan, S Wiseman, B Mayer, C O’Donoghue, J Hegarty, A Kennedy, D Murphy, Ri Lane, G Mahon, T Denieffe, C Mulcahy, E O’Riordan, T Mehigan, D Lyons.

H3 final

Dungourney 2-10 - 2-5 AET GS Uí Drisceoil

There was no let up in the excitement with the H3 final also requiring extra-time.

While it was the wonderful Cillian O’Callaghan who contributed an amazing 1-10 for Dungourney, it was Mark O’Mahony who notched the winning goal in extra-time.

The sides finished 2-4 to 1-7 at the end of regulation – Ruaidhrí Ó Baoill and Danny MacCárthaigh striking the goals for Glanmire school GS Uí Drisceoil. Dungourney came good to clinch the title.

Scorers for Dungourney: C O’Callaghan (1-10), M O’Mahony (1-0).

Scorers for GS Ui Drisceoil: R Ó Baoill and D MacCárthaigh (1-1 each), E McGuckin (0-3).

DUNGOURNEY: A Ahern, C Leahy, S Morgan, C Howard, V Egan, F Daly, D Lonergan, R Harney, C O’Callaghan, C Ryan, C Morgan, M Cody, J O’Neill, E Barry, E Connolly, N Leahy, B Cooney, D Ronayne, M Sweetnam, A Horgan, M Falvey, J Fitzgerald, D O’Donovan, R Casey, A West, M O’Mahony, K Geaney, T Cooney.

GS UÍ DRISCEOIL: I De Barróid, F Ó Muirgheasa, C Ó Conghaile, B Ó Loinsigh, B Ó Mathúna, S Ó hAonghusa, F Ó Donnabháin, R Ó Baoill, C Ó Cearbhaill, C Ó Condúin, R Ó Baoill, S Yelverton, E McGuckin, D MacCárthaigh, C Ó Longán, S Ó Hanragáin, J Breathanach, J Ó Murchú,, B Ó Tuama, L Ó Loinsigh, M Ó Luing, F Ó Laighin, C Gairnéir, J MacMathúna, A Ó hEalaithe.

H6 final

Ballintotis 4-15 - 2-6 Leamlara

Ewan Cashman led the way for Ballintotis with 2-8 as they were crowned H6 champions.

His two goals and one from Ava McAuliffe eased them 3-10 to 0-4 in front at the break. Colm Garde’s 2-4 gave Leamlara some hope but Ballintotis were safe after their fourth goal from Jack Shanahan.

Scorers for Ballintotis: E Cashman (2-8), C Murphy (0-5), A McAuliffe (1-1), J Shanahan (1-0), D Donovan (0-1).

Scorers for Leamlara: C Garde (2-4), H Fitzgerald and J Coleman (0-1 each).

BALLINTOTIS: P Collins, C Fitzgerald, C Hayes, E Ahern, D Donovan, A McAuliffe, E Cashman, C Murphy, B Troy, J Shanahan, O Curtin, J McGrath, S Hodnett, S Cullinane, A Broderick, O Reilly, A O’Driscoll, R Kelly.

LEAMLARA: O Roche, H Fitzgerald, D Nyhan, J Gaffney, C Garde, D Prenter, D McMahon, P Browne, J Coleman, A Gafurov, L Berdessa.

Referee: Cathal Ó Murchú (Carrigtwohill BNS).