Ballinacurra blast Cork GAA chiefs over floodlight fee

The 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A Cork GAA club has vented its anger at having to pay €100 to play a county league final under floodlights on Friday evening last.

Ballinacurra defeated Grange in the Cork Junior B football league final on Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 4G pitch, but were left dismayed by the treatment both they and their opponents were subjected to.

Ballinacurra’s executive committee agreed to put out a post on the club’s official Facebook page on Saturday afternoon to highlight their grievances, chief among them being the money they were asked to hand over to play under floodlights on the grounds of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The club was also annoyed that the seated area overlooking the 4G pitch was not open, forcing supporters to stand along the sideline. It is believed there was some surface water in the stand and so a decision was taken by personnel present not to open it to spectators for safety reasons.

“Very disappointed with the treatment of both clubs and their supporters by Cork Co board,” the Ballinacurra GAA Facebook post read.


This was a big game for two very small clubs struggling to survive and to be asked to pay €100 each to play this game under lights in Pairc Uí Chaoimh was a disgrace. It’s not very often small clubs get to play in this venue.

“The supporters then had to stand on the sidelines to watch the game, and there was some elderly supporters on both sides. The seating area could not be opened because it was flooded. This is a multi-million euro facility and the stand was flooded,” the post alleged.

No linesmen [and] no umpires [were] present. Then the person making the presentation to the winners, Ballinacurra, couldn’t even get the name of our club right. Total disrespect for small clubs.

The Cork county board issued a short statement when contacted by the Irish Examiner yesterday.

“Cork GAA doesn’t reply to complaints by a club in social media posts. Cork GAA will gladly reply if raised at official level.”

The November meeting of the Cork County Board takes place this evening, providing the top table with an opportunity, should they wish, to address the Ballinacurra Facebook post.

TOPIC: Cork GAA

