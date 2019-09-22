News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ballina shock Breaffy but Ballintubber march on

Ballina shock Breaffy but Ballintubber march on
Derrygonnelly Harps players celebrate with the cup after winning a fifth Fermanagh SFC title in a row, after victory over Roslea Shamrocks in Enniskillen yesterday. See report below. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
By Mike Finnerty
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 10:54 PM

Last year’s beaten finalists Breaffy crashed out of the Mayo SFC over the weekend as the four semi-finalists in this season’s competition were decided. Defending champions Ballintubber will take on Ballina Stephenites while Castlebar Mitchels will meet Ballaghaderreen in the last four games which will be played on the weekend of October 5/6.

But it was Ballina’s shock extra-time win over a Breaffy team that contained Aidan and Seamus O’Shea, as well as their Mayo team-mates Matthew Ruane and Rob Hennelly, that was the talk of the county on Saturday night.

The Stephenites came through by 2-13 to 0-14 after more than 90 minutes of football at MacHale Park, Castlebar with their Mayo panellists, David Clarke, Ger Cafferkey, Mikey Murray, Evan Regan and Ciaran Treacy all playing prominent roles.

The teams had finished all square at the end of normal time, 1-10 to 0-13, with former Longford footballer Colm Flynn shooting a last-gasp equaliser for Breaffy to salvage a draw.

A Sean Regan goal for Ballina had put the North Mayo men in a strong position, but Breaffy rallied in the closing stages to send the game to extra-time. Substitute Simon Leonard turned out to be the Stephenites’ hero as he finished with 1-3, including a goal in the first period of extra-time that gave Ballina some breathing space.

Despite losing both Mikey Murray (black card) and Ger Cafferkey (injured) during the second period of extra-time, Ballina managed to make the game safe with the likes of Ciaran Treacy and Leonard chipping in with crucial scores.

READ MORE

Dart commuters told to avoid morning rush hour

Holders Ballintubber booked their ticket to the semi-final with a hard-fought 1-12 to 1-8 victory over last year’s Intermediate champions, Belmullet, in Ballina. Mayo’s all-time leading scorer, Cillian O’Connor, finished with 1-6 for the winners while his brothers Diarmuid, Ruaidhri and Padraic all featured at various stages.

Ballintubber led at half-time by 1-6 to 1-4 and despite some eye-catching points from former Cork City player, Gary Boylan, Belmullet were never able to get back on terms.

Ballaghaderreen had the easiest passage to the semi-finals, running out comprehensive 2-16 to 0-8 winners over a Davitts side that never got going. A well-taken goal from former Footballer of the Year Andy Moran in the second half was among the highlights while long-serving full-back Stephen Drake came off the bench to kick two inspirational points.

Ballagh’ had led at half-time by 1-6 to 0-3 and were never in any danger as they cruised through to the semi-finals for the second year in a row. Their opponents in two weeks’ time will be Castlebar Mitchels, who came from five points down early in the second half to get the better of Knockmore by 1-12 to 0-13.

The game-changing score came in the 50th minute when Castlebar’s Neil Douglas managed to bundle the ball over the Knockmore goal-line from close-range after Aidan Kilcoyne had done well to parry an effort from Mitchels’ sub, Bryan Walsh.

Knockmore had led at half-time by 0-8 to 0-5 and when Darren McHale knocked over a couple of scores after the restart, Mitchels looked to be in trouble.

But they showed all their experience and conditioning in the last 30 minutes with Danny Kirby, Paddy Durcan, Donie Vaughan and Ger McDonagh leading the charge. Meanwhile, in the relegation play-offs, Claremorris beat Hollymount/Carramore by 4-14 to 0-8 while Westport ran out 3-16 to 0-3 winners over Moy Davitts.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More in this Section

Pepe still has plenty to do, admits Arsenal boss EmeryPepe still has plenty to do, admits Arsenal boss Emery

Granada stun Barcelona to move top of LaLigaGranada stun Barcelona to move top of LaLiga

Farrell urges England to tap into nation’s love for big tournamentsFarrell urges England to tap into nation’s love for big tournaments

Lukaku on target as Inter return to Serie A summit with Milan derby winLukaku on target as Inter return to Serie A summit with Milan derby win


Lifestyle

Mulranny, in the shadow of the Nephin Beg Mountains on the north shore of Clew Bay, is a hill-walker’s paradise.Old Irish goats deserve to be nurtured

In awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September dayIn awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September day

Rotten by name but certainly not by nature.Islands of Ireland: Rotten to the core

There’s a revealing story well told by the writer Alice Taylor about the day a neighbour gave a present of a poached salmon to her family.Alice’s salmon of knowledge

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »