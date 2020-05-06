News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Autumn start date targeted for All-Ireland Championships — report

By Sports Desk Staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 03:26 PM

The GAA is targeting an autumn start for the All-Ireland Championships.

According to the government's roadmap to lifting the lockdown, Gaelic Games in front of limited crowds could resume on the week beginning July 20.

Following calls between Croke Park officials and county boards, RTÉ has reported that the target is to start the hurling and football championships in September or October.

However, GAA pitches are set to remain closed until July 20, at least, according to the Independent. Munster chairman Liam Lenihan told the Examiner today that concerns over insurance were a key factor in reopening pitches.

GAA president John Horan said last week: “If and when we do return, the club scene will be our priority because 98% of our activity happens at club level. As we're looking at it, at the moment, our return initially will be back to club activity before we engage in the inter-county playing.”

