August glory made in the madness of March for Galway minor hurlers

By Paul Keane

Galway 0-21 - 0-14 Kilkenny

Down on Ballyloughane beach in Galway last March, on an evening borrowed from the depths of Siberian winter, an All-Ireland minor hurling title was won.

Jeffrey Lynskey trained 54 Galway minors on the freezing sand for over 90 minutes that evening having earlier abandoned his plans for a pitch session.

He and his two sons had attempted to clear an astroturf pitch of thick snow at the Liam Mellows club but soon decided it was a fool’s errand.

As one of his kids said, ‘Dad, this is lunacy’. Mind you, Plan B wasn’t exactly pulled from the textbook for minor management either.

“I looked out and the tide was gone out in Ballyloughane beach and I said, ‘We’ll go down to the beach instead’,” smiled Lynskey after yesterday’s All-Ireland win.”

“If we’re looking for one moment that encapsulates our whole year, it was that. It was the character they showed, it was minus whatever, four or five degrees, but the lads came out. They were falling into puddles of salt water, seaweed, you name it, but they didn’t shirk it. Because at the end of the day, they wanted to get to Croke Park, to wear a Galway jersey. There’s a huge amount of hunger there and drive and energy.”

Lynskey’s players, at the end of a season that contained 70 pitch sessions, 40 gym sessions and that one freezing night on the beach, not to mention four championship games, needed all that character to see off Kilkenny.

Check out the All-Ireland Minor Hurling highlights here! pic.twitter.com/FXP1TPGTyT — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 19, 2018

Galway trailed by a point at half-time and by two with 35 minutes on the clock. At that stage, it looked as if Kilkenny might have the last laugh and gain revenge for their seven-point defeat to Galway in the quarter-final group stage.

But that was as good as it got for a Kilkenny side that only registered two more points, a couple of frees, as Galway secured back to back titles with surprising ease.

They outscored Kilkenny by 0-11 to 0-2 in the closing 25 minutes and gave the impression of a team with a ravenous appetite as they chased the county’s third title in four seasons.

Kilkenny manager Richie Mulrooney, who guided his county to minor wins in 2008 and 2010, said Galway are one of the best minor teams he’s ever seen.

It was Kilkenny’s third defeat in this year’s championship and their second in a final having scored seven goals in the Leinster decider back in June yet still somehow lost.

They could hardly have imagined a better start with the scoring opportunities coming thick and fast.

In the first 90 seconds alone, Darragh Maher pointed for Kilkenny and Conor Kelly and Jack Morrissey sent efforts wide.

They created eight scoring opportunities in the first 310 seconds, turning four of those into points.

As ever after a defeat, it was the four they wasted, and the eight wides they amassed in total in the first-half, that tormented them afterwards.

Galway’s first foray forward in the seventh minute resulted in a penalty when Niall Collins was fouled by Padraig Dempsey but Donal O’Shea fired over.

It kick-started a blitz of scoring and Galway nailed six in a row before Kilkenny got back going again.

The Cats eventually hit the interval with a slender 0-10 to 0-9 lead and provided two particular moments of inspiration when Ciaran Brennan, from the right, and Jack Buggy, from the left, converted sideline cuts.

Free-taker and captain Conor Kelly nudged Kilkenny two points clear in the 33rd minute with his fifth point of seven that he would score overall.

Maybe it was at that stage that all of Galway’s sacrifice and thoughts of Ballyloughane beach resurfaced because they dominated Kilkenny from there on.

Their seniors came up short with a burst from behind but there were no such problems for Lynskey’s crew who grabbed the lead in the 40th minute and held onto it.

Their win was built on a terrific defensive display. They conceded just five points from play overall and shut Kilkenny down to the point that the 2014 winners didn’t have a single wide in the second-half.

Full-back Shane Jennings was their inspiration and locked down the defence, helping to hold the entire Kilkenny full-forward line scoreless. In fact, Kilkenny’s six forwards hit just three points and only one from play.

Free-taker O’Shea finished with 10 points and was strong in general play while Galway’s bench was influential.

Lynskey moved quickly to replace players he felt weren’t performing and had four fresh men on by the three-quarter stage.

Colm Cunningham scored with his first touch in the 35th minute and punched the air in delight, apparently anticipating their onslaught.

Sean McDonagh, a player Lynskey had been hoping would come good for some time, did just that by adding two points as a sub.

Scorers for Galway: D O’Shea (0-10, 6 frees, 1 65, 1 pen); D Reilly (0-3); D Kilcommins, S McDonagh (0-2 each); O Flannery (Padraig Pearses), O Flannery (St Thomas’), C Cunningham and E Duggan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: C Kelly (0-7, 7 frees); C Brennan (0-1 s/l), D Maher and C Kenny (0-2 each); J Buggy (0-1, 1 sideline).

GALWAY: P Rabbitte; M Flynn, S Jennings, O Salmon; S Quirke, S Neary (c), E Duggan; J O’Donoghue, O Flannery (St Thomas’); D Kilcommins, O Flannery (Padraig Pearses), A Brett; D Reilly, D O’Shea, N Collins.

Subs: C Cunningham for O’Donoghue (33); C Keane for Brett (34); S McDonagh for Flannery (Padraig Pearses) (41); I McGlynn for Flannery (St Thomas’) (45); K Creaven for Collins (49).

KILKENNY: J Brennan; P Dempsey, J Young, D Crehan; D Maher, S Staunton, J Harkin; C Kelly (c), C Kenny; C Brennan, J Buggy, G Murphy; C O’Leary, J Morrissey, K Hogan.

Subs: E Guilfoyle for O’Leary (41); P Moylan for Buggy (43); J Doyle for Murphy (52); K Rudkins for Hogan (57); D Coogan for Morrissey (62).

Ref: J Murphy (Limerick).

IT MATTERED: Kilkenny rued their wasteful play early on. With just over five minutes on the clock they’d created eight scoring opportunities, registering four points and four wides. They hit eight first-half wides in total and should have led by more than one at the interval. Galway made them pay in the second-half.

CAN’T IGNORE: Galway are the modern masters of the minor grade.

They’ve claimed nine titles since 1999, four more than Kilkenny and five more than Tipperary. For the record the other two were claimed by Cork and Waterford.

GOOD DAY: Eamon O’Shea is a Tipperary man and managed his county senior team as recently as 2015 but nobody was prouder than he yesterday. His son, Donal, was terrific at full-forward for Galway, shooting 10 points. Eamon is a lecturer at NUI Galway.

BAD DAY: Jeffrey Lynskey argued that the championship structure needs tweaking to accommodate Galway in Leinster. Their U-21s competed in Leinster for the first time this year, winning it, though the minors entered their competition at the quarter-final group stage. “I would still rather us be in Leinster to be honest with you - I think we all need an equal amount of games,” said Lynskey.

PHYSIO ROOM: A couple of Galway players required treatment for injuries during a high octane encounter but all were fit to play on.

SIDELINE SMARTS: Both sides set up in orthodox fashion and stuck to the teams and positions printed in the programme, a rarity these days. Galway were quicker to make changes and ran in four of their five subs by the 45th minute with two of those, Colm Cummingham and Sean McDonagh, hitting 0-3 between them.

BEST ON SHOW: Galway had a number of contenders for the individual award. Diarmuid Kilcommins was terrific, particularly in the second when he scored two points and created two more. But Shane Jennings was Galway’s outstanding performer, locking down a full-back line that held the Kilkenny full-forward trio scoreless.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Johnny Murphy did his best to keep a full blooded encounter under control, issuing five yellow cards; two to Galway and three to Kilkenny.

Galway ‘keeper Patrick Rabbitte was fortunate there’s no black card in hurling after crudely pulling down George Murphy as he hunted a goal early on.