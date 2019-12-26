'Astonishing' Mark O'Connor projected to become 'special player' after breakout season

Former Kerry footballer Mark O'Connor will become a 'special player' according to his Geelong teammates.

'Mark the Shark' enjoyed a breakout AFL season in 2019, as he went from seven-game rookie to ever-present defender, barring two games out injured, as the Cats topped the table before losing out to eventual champions Richmond at the preliminary final (last-four) stage.

The Dingle man hit his first AFL goal this year but performing his primary job at the other end of the pitch, he recorded 322 possessions, 104 marks, and 61 tackles.

Mark O'Connor turned heads with this defensive play against the reigning premiers 👀#StandProud #WeAreGeelong pic.twitter.com/nlpEaj75JL — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) April 30, 2019

“He’s only been kicking the ball around for three years and he’s taken his game to just an unbelievable level already,” club captain Joel Selwood told Geelong's club website.

“He’s going to take his game to the next level in 2020 and then on from that. He’s going to be a special player for Geelong footy club.”

Fellow Kerry underage star Stefan Okunbor joined O'Connor and Laoisman Zach Tuohy at Geelong this year.

He can take plenty from O'Connor's rapid rise, which caught the eye from day one of pre-season.

“Day one, he was just different,” said close friend and teammate Esava Ratugolea.

“As soon as he came here, he didn’t know how to kick, but every time we’d be out having lunch he’d be always be the last person to come in and have lunch because he’d always be practicing his kicking or his handball.

“He’s so diligent with everything he does, from his footy to things out of footy to his diet, he’s always just looking to improve in something.”

Selwood concurs that O'Connor's attitude made the difference: “When he first stepped through the doors he just wanted to learn.

“He wanted to work hard and he’s a great example that anything’s possible because he could have been turned around really quickly if he didn’t have that attitude.

“It’s pretty crazy to think that you could take him out of the game he was playing, he hadn’t kicked the footy much.

“We put him out on a wing to start because of the running power more than anything, but then we realised that actually, this kid is really hard to play against. You might not get a kick on him if you put him close enough.

“He can win the ball and turn it back the other way, having the game in front of him, he’s just such a power athlete, huge runner and gives us so much help down that backline.”

Vice-captain Patrick Dangerfield added: “He’s got a beautiful left foot for someone who’s been playing the game for such a short period of time.

“He’s just so determined to want to be best the best version of himself that he possibly can be. His rise has been quite astonishing with how he’s cemented his place in our back six.”