News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arthur Nganou: 'It hurts, but I laugh in their faces to prove them wrong'

Arthur Nganou: 'It hurts, but I laugh in their faces to prove them wrong'
Arthur Nganou: ‘Education is the path forward with racism. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 07:39 AM

Arthur Nganou picks out a colleges hurling match from 2013. There are two reasons why he remembers this particular game so vividly: It was the first time he wore the colours of Midleton CBS on a GAA field and the first time the colour of his skin was used by an opponent to racially slur him.

Nganou is 20 years of age. Born in Cameroon, his family moved to Cork when he was five.

Settling in Ladysbridge, Arthur fell in with the local GAA club, Fr O’Neill’s. He quickly became adept with a hurl and sliotar in hand.

In 2015, the club won the county U15A championship. Arthur captained the side.

When the Nganou family relocated to Midleton, he transferred to the Magpies.

More silverware followed, Arthur contributing four points from play on the evening of Midleton’s county minor hurling final victory in 2018.

He won a Harty Cup with Midleton CBS in February of last year.

Two weeks later, he captained the school’s soccer team to Munster Senior Cup glory. It should be obvious by this point that Arthur has enjoyed much success inside the four white lines of a GAA and soccer field. Unfortunately, he has also had to endure racist comments in both codes.

He’s telling his story and sharing his “bad experiences” to raise awareness, to highlight that “there actually is racism in GAA and soccer in Ireland”.

Now, back to that colleges hurling game, and a moment when he was tussling with an opposition player.

“The goalmouth was full of water and mud. I shouldered him and he fell into the water and mud. He was covered in it. The next thing you know, he said to me, ‘now I am the colour of you’.

The 13-year-old’s reaction was more of shock than anger.

“That was my first time where anything like that was said to me on the pitch.

I was a bit blown back because I didn’t think people would say those comments. I laughed it off, but deep down, I was like, does this really happen nowadays?

“I told my coach. Contact was made with the other school and the player in question was suspended. They wrote back and apologised to our school.”

He doesn’t play hurling any more. Soccer is his priority these days. Or at least, it will be again when the action resumes post lockdown.

First-choice ‘keeper for UCC in the Munster Senior League, his position means opponents routinely look to get in his face for corner-kicks. It goes with the territory of wearing the number one shirt.

What is not par for the course, however, are the players who’ve got in his ear and the words they’ve unleashed.

“Some people will come up and whisper in my ear. They’ll say racist comments to try and throw me off. It happened while playing for Midleton CBS, Cobh Ramblers, and UCC.

“They are saying, ‘go back to where you came from’ or ‘you are such a monkey’.

“It does hurt, but I keep it in. I wouldn’t really make a scene. I just leave it go because they are no one to me.

“I laugh it off, laugh in their face, and get on with it, just prove them wrong.”

Of course, he shouldn’t have to laugh away racist comments. He has nothing to prove to anybody.

Arthur welcomes the conversation sparked in these parts by the rejuvenation of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

READ MORE

Confederate flag is banned from grounds, confirms Cork chair Tracey Kennedy

What has become evident is the need for greater understanding, to realise an intended witty comment pertaining to the colour of someone’s skin can never be packaged or passed off as a joke. What is friendly banter to one person is massively demeaning to another.

Education, he believes, is the path forward.

“You have to teach them first what [racism] is before they can actually stop doing it.

“I feel too many people make jokes without actually knowing that it hurts us.

“They might make a one-time, one-off joke, but it actually really affects us. People need to be aware of that.”

Remarks passed without thought, like the time an adult came home from holiday and told him and his brother ‘now we are as tanned as ye’.

“My brother and I didn’t think it was banter at all, but they did, so we had to just laugh it off.

“Educating people has to come first.”

It was his hope to receive a soccer scholarship to the States in the coming years. Recent events, however, have lessened his appetite to study and play in America.

“That would be one country I would be afraid to visit in case there is something wrong when I am there.”

Away from sporting fields, his experience of growing up here in Ireland was — and is — as it should be. Keen to get this across, he signs off on a positive note.

“My brother and I spent most of our primary school years in Kilcredan National School. Kilcredan is out the country.

“There were no other black people in the school when we went there.

“The kids our age, they obviously knew about skin colour because when we walked in everyone was looking at us, but after that, everyone was so nice to us.

“It kinda proves you are not born racist, you have to adopt it.”

READ MORE

How counties will shape their GAA championships for Covid-19 era

More on this topic

Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley criticises Tarantino’s use of racial slurOscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley criticises Tarantino’s use of racial slur

Michael Clifford: There are no votes in calling out racism against TravellersMichael Clifford: There are no votes in calling out racism against Travellers

Letter to the Editor: Removing episodes of classic TV show is faulty logicLetter to the Editor: Removing episodes of classic TV show is faulty logic

Trump rules out changing names of army bases which refer to Confederate generalsTrump rules out changing names of army bases which refer to Confederate generals


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Juventus reach Coppa Italia final despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty missJuventus reach Coppa Italia final despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss

The CEO Series: Fergal Carruth-'We have a very real concern for many of our clubs'The CEO Series: Fergal Carruth-'We have a very real concern for many of our clubs'

Rory McIlroy moves into contention at Charles Schwab ChallengeRory McIlroy moves into contention at Charles Schwab Challenge

How counties will shape their GAA championships for Covid-19 eraHow counties will shape their GAA championships for Covid-19 era


Lifestyle

As dusk fell at Clarke’s Road in the Cork suburb of Ballyphehane on a chilly and blustery Thursday night, a scene that might have caused alarm a short few months ago began to unfold. Five men wearing hazmat suits, safety goggles and masks emerged from vans parked at the local green.Midsummer Moments: Corcadorca Theatre makes 'Contact'

Irene Feighan looks back on two decades of Feelgood, from the hotpants diet to guest editors, fertility issues, and reports on the big issues in our lives20/20 vision: celebrating two decades of Feelgood

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »