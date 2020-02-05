Aran Islander Seán Mulkerrin takes it one step at a time

Those of a certain vintage might remember the Mulkerrin brothers winning the inaugural All-Ireland Talent Show in 2009.

The youngest of that trio was a cute nine-year-old Seán, a sean-nós dancer with a flair for the banjo who along with his brothers Pádraig and Éamonn collected the €50,000 first prize.

“It does and it doesn’t,” the 20-year-old Seán says when asked if music, get in the way of football, or vice-versa. “I play in Joe Watty’s pub and I do the odd gig here and there,” he added.

And what about the sean-nós dancing?

“More so singing and playing - I think the cuteness is gone now,” smiles Seán. “That was 11 years ago!”

Seán’s involvement with Galway’s senior footballers brings more than a smile to the people of Inis Mór.

“A few have played in the FBD League but I think I am the first to play in the National League,” he said of the involvement of those from the island. During his days at school, Mulkerrin might have to rush off for the five o’clock boat to be in Rossaveal for six.

Then he’d be in Galway around seven and wait at Eyre Square for the Moycullen players for a spin through to Loughgeorge for training.

With no late night ferry home, Mulkerrin would crash with friends and not get back till the following morning.

On other occasions, he relied on Aer Arann flight. Mulkerrin is currently studying Arts at NUI Galway; hoping to become a teacher. Whilst in Galway city, attending training is easy compared to the summer when he’s home.

“I suppose during the summer, if I want to make a few pound for myself, timing is the big issue,” He says.

You have to get the 4pm ferry for 7pm training and you are not getting back until the 10.30am ferry the following morning so it is kind of tough.

Mulkerrin was brought in for the FBD League this year and held his places for both Allianz League Division 1 outings. Firstly, at Pearse Stadium, Padraic Joyce’s team were 1-14 to 0-16 winners over Monaghan before going down to a 1-15 to 2-11 loss at Austin Stack Park against Kerry.

“He is a legend of the game, not only in Galway,”

Mulkerrin in action in the FBD League against Roscommon

Mulkerrin says of Joyce. “He has done it all which means that you are learning from the best.

“It is great. I am sure the forwards are relishing the forward play. His philosophy is simple really. You get the ball and you move forward. He always says the ball is the fastest thing on the pitch so that is what we are trying to implement.

We are not quite there yet, but we are getting there.

This Sunday, it’ll be Donegal in Letterkenny and most probably Michael Murphy, with the side managed by Declan Bonner making a decent start to life back in the top-flight following a draw with Mayo at home and then a 3-8 to 0-7 hammering of Meath in Navan.

“That is what Division 1 is all about,” Mulkerrin says of the two one-point games.

“There is no easy game. The Monaghan game was tough and it could have gone either way. We could have ended up drawing that game or even losing it as we did against Kerry.

"Donegal will be no easy task either, but you just have to get up and get on with it.”

