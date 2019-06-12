Approval on hold for Semple Stadium plan

The Tipperary County Council are seeking further information on the redevelopment of Semple Stadium’s Kinane Stand before deciding to give the go-ahead to the project.

The Thurles Gaelic Sportsground Society Ltd and Tipperary County Board have been asked for more details concerning the multi-million plans to transform the area affectionately known as The Old Stand.

It had been anticipated the council’s decision would be made known today but there has been a slight delay in proceedings as councillors look for additional documents on the proposal.

Last upgraded 12 years ago as part of a major refurbishment project for the stadium, which cost €18 million, the Kinane Stand’s capacity of 14,500 will not change should planning permission be granted.

However, it is envisaged that an extra floor will be put in place to include a gym, physio and changing rooms, a kitchen, reception, stores as well as media rooms.

Lodged in April, the planning application also includes reconfiguration of the seating area and modifications to the ground floor including turnstiles, the construction of a new exit gate, three service cores providing access to upper floor levels which will include wheelchair-accessible turnstiles. Wilson Architecture in Cork were commissioned to help put together the planning application.

The Tipperary County Board also intend revamping the dressing rooms for the adjacent Dr Morris Park for which their commercial sub-board have been raising funds.

Established earlier this year, the commercial group features the likes of county sponsor and Teneo CEO Declan Kelly, publican Louis Fitzgerald, ex-Irish Water managing director John Tierney and former rugby and soccer internationals Alan Quinlan and Niall Quinn.

Public ticket allocations for both the Kinane and Ryan Stands for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 5 game between Tipperary and Limerick have sold out. Sunday will see this year’s provincial round-robin total attendance surpass last year’s 203,445 figure. The number for the eight matches thus far is 180,765.