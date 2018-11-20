Anthony Nash: Fenway Classic format a keeper

Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has defended the Super 11s Fenway Classic and believes the competition should continue in the years ahead.

A crowd of 12,674 watched the three games at Fenway Park on Sunday, an attendance which was more than 50% down on last year and also considerably less than the 2015 crowd for the inaugural running of the Super 11s.

The two-time All-Star goalkeeper enjoyed his first Super 11s outing and is in favour of the Fenway Classic becoming a staple fixture in the calendar.

Former Offaly hurler Joe Dooley tweeted on Sunday that the games in Boston were “harmless” and likened the action to a “lacklustre training game”.

But Nash told RedFM: “I 100% agree with [the concept].

Any hurler who has experienced this would love to come back. There is a lot of negativity in the media about it and the money spent, but you are bridging gaps. You’d have people, that have been out of Ireland for a long time, coming up to you saying, oh my mother, father or grandmother was from Cork. They love to see us.

“The trip itself has been organised perfectly. It is absolutely brilliant. The Americans love it.”

Nash wouldn’t be keen on any of the experimental rules associated with the Super 11s franchise being trialled back home. Unlike football, which will this weekend learn if new rules are to be introduced during next year’s pre-season and league competitions, the Cork goalkeeper is adamant hurling is left untouched. “Hurling is in a great place. You wouldn’t want to force anything new that is not needed.”

The Cork hurlers are holidaying in New York for four days this week, with Nash paying tribute to the county board for financing the second leg of their trip stateside.

“We’ve won the last two Munsters and we’ve been unlucky in the All-Ireland semi-final. If you make a final, you get a holiday. The county board extended our stay for a couple of days and the lads deserve it 100%.

“It is good for bonding and a good start for 2019.”