Home»sport

Anthony Nash: Fenway Classic format a keeper

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 05:20 AM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has defended the Super 11s Fenway Classic and believes the competition should continue in the years ahead.

A crowd of 12,674 watched the three games at Fenway Park on Sunday, an attendance which was more than 50% down on last year and also considerably less than the 2015 crowd for the inaugural running of the Super 11s.

The two-time All-Star goalkeeper enjoyed his first Super 11s outing and is in favour of the Fenway Classic becoming a staple fixture in the calendar.

Former Offaly hurler Joe Dooley tweeted on Sunday that the games in Boston were “harmless” and likened the action to a “lacklustre training game”.

But Nash told RedFM: “I 100% agree with [the concept].

Any hurler who has experienced this would love to come back. There is a lot of negativity in the media about it and the money spent, but you are bridging gaps. You’d have people, that have been out of Ireland for a long time, coming up to you saying, oh my mother, father or grandmother was from Cork. They love to see us.

“The trip itself has been organised perfectly. It is absolutely brilliant. The Americans love it.”

Nash wouldn’t be keen on any of the experimental rules associated with the Super 11s franchise being trialled back home. Unlike football, which will this weekend learn if new rules are to be introduced during next year’s pre-season and league competitions, the Cork goalkeeper is adamant hurling is left untouched. “Hurling is in a great place. You wouldn’t want to force anything new that is not needed.”

READ MORE: Sometimes, it really does boil down to savage hunger

The Cork hurlers are holidaying in New York for four days this week, with Nash paying tribute to the county board for financing the second leg of their trip stateside.

“We’ve won the last two Munsters and we’ve been unlucky in the All-Ireland semi-final. If you make a final, you get a holiday. The county board extended our stay for a couple of days and the lads deserve it 100%.

“It is good for bonding and a good start for 2019.”


KEYWORDS

Anthony NashCork GAA

Related Articles

Doubters silenced, now Charleville hope to keep neighbours quiet

No homework if Mourneabbey teach Kilkerrin-Clonberne lesson

Rochestown defeat brave Killorglin in Taft Cup Final

Cork and Galway reveal new jerseys for the 2019 season

More in this Section

Defiant O’Neill insists his enthusiasm has never waned

Comment: A year of living dangerously for Martin O'Neill and Ireland

Toothless Ireland unable to lift gloom for O’Neill

Uefa Nations League looks to be a qualified success


Breaking Stories

Making Cents: Tips on how to stay out of the red this Black Friday

Huawei Mate Pro 20: What would a real mate do?

Winter Papers: From Prague to Tangiers via a big slog in Sligo

Moneyball author Michael Lewis examines the dangers of Trump in new book

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »