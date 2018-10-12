Anthony Daly refuses to rule out Dublin return

Anthony Daly has refused to rule himself out of the running for a return to managing Dublin.

Hailing Dublin as “the most consistent team in the Championship” this year, the Irish Examiner columnist guided Kilmacud Crokes to a county title last Sunday with a win over double All-Ireland champions Cuala.

While he distanced himself from the Waterford position when it was vacant a couple of months ago, the two-time All-Ireland winning captain has not dismissed linking up again with Dublin after Pat Gilroy’s exit.

I have no control over what papers are going to say. I was obviously with Dublin for six years. When Pat Gilroy vacates the post — no more than when Ger Cunningham vacated it — I see my name linked. I have a county final to concentrate on. There’s no sideshows for me.

Admitting the position has a huge appeal, Daly, at last night’s Championship 2019 draw in RTÉ, added: “But sitting in the couch here has a huge appeal. And writing for the Examiner has a huge appeal. You can criticise everybody.

“I’ve six years done in Dublin and three in Clare. You’d be wondering would you have that hunger ever again. I haven’t thought about it.”

As Liam Sheedy and James Horan have returned to Tipperary and Mayo, Daly is another not to believe in the idea of never going back. “Nothing is ever really in stone in any of these things. That’s only a load of rot.

“It’s whatever is right is right for you. And what is right for you and the squad. If it’s the right thing to do and you want to do it and there’s no disgruntlement among the players that you’re going back… pointing out stories about people who didn’t do it when they went back…sure Jesus, if (Ger) Loughnane went back in the morning, he’d do a job.”