Anthony Cunningham on the modern game: ‘It’s like basketball in that it’s just an attack, an attempt on a score'

Former Galway boss Anthony Cunningham hopes to see his native county secure back-to-back All-Ireland titles tomorrow in Croke Park. But he’s worried about the direction hurling is heading — and believes a heavier sliotar could help restore the art of defending.

Q: We’ve seen some incredibly exciting hurling this year, but some people have suggested that the scoring rates are almost too high. What’s your view on the modern game?

A: There’s no doubt that it’s exciting, but the game is different to how it was, unquestionably.

You can’t always be attacking, there’s a huge aspect of the game that is the skill of defending.

The art of defending is being lost to some degree, and the amount of goalmouth action and indeed the amount of goals has been reduced as well, because it’s easier to score out the field, and that’s a direct result of the weight of the sliotar. There isn’t as much defending and the ball isn’t in play as much as it used to be.

Q: That has led to talk of a heavier sliotar getting introduced – how would you see that going?

A: Firstly, the distance that you score from will be reduced. Now, a guy with a half swing or a flick of the wrists can pop the ball over the bar from 60 or 70 metres, and that’s not to take away from the guys that hurl today and their skill levels, but it’s way easier to do that than it was 20 or 30 years ago.

The scoring rate would reduce, but the question is, is that necessarily a bad thing?

Q: Any danger that it would lead to a lot more short-game hurling, with less of the long, contested clearances that people like to see?

A: I don’t think the weight of the ball will see that change too much. The teams that do more keep-possession hurling are going to do that anyway, other teams mix it a bit more, teams like Galway, Limerick and Kilkenny. Though even Kilkenny changed their game a lot this year; they have a gone a lot more towards keeping possession than they used to.

Q: So what way would you see the game of hurling changing as a result?

A: In the modern game, you see a lot of scoring from half-forwards coming deep to midfield and maybe even to the half back line, looking for a pop out ball. The Tony Kellys, Joe Cannings and Noel McGraths, they’re able to get these fantastic scores under pressure from long distance. That’s not going to happen with a heavier ball. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Maybe we’ll see a lot more goalmouth action, or the ball will be in play a lot more, and defences will have to deal with more close-in situations where the ball is dropping short.

Q: Any danger of unintended consequences?

A: We saw with the black card, it was brought in and what happened was that managers introduced more sweepers, to make sure their cornerbacks weren’t caught out in one-on-one situations; it meant football evolved with more packed defences. Definitely, there’s no question that coaches would have to be involved in the process.

Q: In what way?

A: With so many matches nowadays, I don’t understand why they don’t trial things more. They don’t have to be trialled in the inter-county championship for football and hurling, there’s Fitzgibbon, there’s a minor grade, these things can be trialled in different competitions, or in the league. Now it might be more difficult in this case because in spring, the ball will be a bit heavier anyway on account of the weather, but they should trial it.

It should be looked at most definitely, but it should be trialled, for a year for example.

It could then be looked at for a year for example, and debated out, with coaches, managers and with players.

Q: And what’s the ideal outcome?

A: I could be wrong, but I do think that the heavier ball might allow for more one to one tussles, where the ball is contested in the air, we might see a bit more of that. Today you see a lot of ball played into corner areas, into open spaces. But it shouldn’t always be about attacking and big scores.

It’s what excites a lot of people, but defending is good too!

The cycle of puckout, shot, puckout, shot, too much of it can kill the excitement of the game. It’s gone a bit that way, it’s like basketball in that it’s just an attack, an attempt on a score, and there isn’t a lot of play in between, there may not be as much defending as there was. I think the smart thing would be for the ball to get heavier, but not the real heavy one that they used to use, there’s a balance there.

Q: So that’s the next few years sorted! But before all that, what about tomorrow in Croke Park — will you travel in optimism?

A: I expect it to be very close, it’s a toss of a coin but I’d hope that Galway, if they’re just a point or two up or down with 10 minutes to go, would have the experience to go on and eke out a win as they’ve done in most matches this year.

They’ve done that with great calmness and great confidence.

I think that bit of experience at that stage of the match will stand to Galway. I’m hoping that, because Limerick will bring a huge challenge, and it’ll be very close.

Q: And no concerns about the leads they’ve let slip this year?

A: I think that in a final, I don’t think either team will go up as much as Galway have done in previous matches, be that the Clare match or the Kilkenny match, but likewise I don’t think they’ll switch off as they have done.

Sometimes you can switch off in a match if you’re a good bit ahead and if the match is close, which I expect it to be, that won’t happen.

Interview by Kevin Egan

