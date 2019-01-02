Anthony Casey stronger for U21 CIT ‘heartbreak’

Mark White will be between the posts again for Cork on Sunday when they play Limerick in the McGrath Cup, while Chris Kelly, last summer’s junior goalkeeper, will wear number 16.

Anthony Casey, preparing for the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup with Cork IT, isn’t part of the match-day 26, but if you think the Kiskeam man has gone away, think again.

Casey had his opportunity in April of 2016 to slink away quietly and to allow his name to be a footnote in Cork GAA history, but refused to do so.

Anthony Casey of CIT at the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships Launch and Draw at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

He was in goal for the Cork U21s back then when they leaked five goals to Mayo in the All-Ireland final, the fourth of which came at a pivotal stage after he made an error.

Casey choked back tears leaving the field in Ennis and apologised to team-mates, before being subjected to a torrent of online abuse when he switched his phone back on.

Almost three years on, he counts himself stronger for the experience and was on the bench behind White when Cork exited the senior championship last summer.

“It’s in the past and I have bounced back,” insisted Casey. “You don’t go out to lose a game or to make a mistake.

"Definitely, I have moved on and the same year I won a county championship with my club, so that was a big year for us. We’ve gone up to the senior ranks, so we’ve done a lot.

"We gave it a fair belt the first year we went up as well.

“What happened was a life experience. For a 20-year-old college student to get the online attention that I did, that I didn’t want, it was [difficult], yeah.

"It was just around the time of exams too, so stress was high and everything. I took it on the chin, drove on.”

Casey showed his resolve by lining out in the Cork championship for CIT just two days after the “heartbreaking” U21 experience and he took full ownership of his error by Tweeting: ‘Made a Mistake! I’m human!’

Made a mistake! Im human! I go to college, work and do everything that every amateur footballer does! Thanks for the support! #alwaysarebel — Anthony Casey (@AnthonyCasey3) May 2, 2016

Two years pass before last spring he made his National League debut for Cork, facing Cavan and keeping a clean sheet. He reports that he’s a stronger person now.

“Oh, without doubt,” he said. “The abuse that was thrown at me was uncalled for, but that’s sport. That’s modern life. Social media is a dangerous auld tool, so it is.

"It can be used against you, but it can also be used for you at the same time. Look, it’s something I’ve moved on from.”

Casey, speaking at the draw for the third-level championships, will look to impress in the upcoming Sigerson Cup, though CIT have arguably the toughest possible opening game, away to UCD.

“I’m very keen to keep pushing on,” he said of his Cork career. “I’m trying my best, but there’s also not many chances to play college football, so obviously that will be one of my main aims as well.”

He doesn’t need to be reminded about the pitfalls of goalkeeping.

He’s learned from bitter experience how costly a single mistake can be, while he’s also aware how good timing can make or break an entire career.

“That’s the thing for a goalkeeper, you’re almost hoping he (the first-choice ’keeper) gets injured so you get your chance!” Casey smiled.

Once you’re in, then you’re nearly [sorted]; unless you do something awful you’re nearly guaranteed your position. It’s that sort of a position, it’s a tough one.

Perhaps Cork’s desire to do things differently in 2019 will work in Casey’s favour.

When they exited the 2018 championship following a heavy loss to Tyrone, on the back of their Munster final drubbing by Kerry, Ronan McCarthy spoke of going “a different way” this year.

A new approach may be evident on Sunday in Rathkeale, though they will plan without retired duo Colm O’Neill and Donncha O’Connor.

“Massive players, massive experience,” acknowledged Casey, though he insists it’s not all doom and gloom.

“There is a lot of talent in there and there is a lot of positivity there, there’s a good vibe in the setup. I don’t know, just on the day it didn’t always work out last year.

"There is talent there, it’s just about getting the glue and the gel and putting it all together.”