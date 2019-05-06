Another title on a glorious weekend for Cork Ladies football

Cork 0-19 - 1-10 Kerry

For the first time in five years, Cork have completed the clean sweep in Munster Ladies Football when winning the U14, U16 and minor titles.

The latter success crowned capped a glorious weekend for the county, with the senior team defeating Galway in Sunday's Lidl NFL Division 1 final.

Their joy is in stark contrast to their Kerry neighbours who lost two of those provincial finals while their senior side was crushed by Waterford in the Division 2 decider at Parnell Park.

International basketball star Síofra O’Shea gave Kerry an early lead at Lewis Road, Killarney yesterday but that was as good as it got for the hosts as Cork led the rest of the way thanks chiefly to the free-taking of Katie Quirke.

Cork reeled off six points without reply after the Kingdom opener but Kerry were thrown a lifeline when an O’Shea free feel short and found the net in the 14th minute to cut the gap to three points (0-8 to 1-2). Niamh Ní Conchúir came close to netting their second goal before points from Danielle O’Leary and Mary O’Connell had them 0-10 to 1-5 behind at the break.

O’Shea made it a one-point game after the restart with another free but despite a sin-binning for Cork’s Eve Mullins on the three-quarter mark, the Rebels really hit their stride in the final 10 minutes.

Defender Roisin Ni Chorcora had made a big interception to stop O’Shea getting in for a second goal in the 49th minute while Fiona Keating was also alert to the danger posed by Clodagh Evans. Cork’s full-forward line was responsible for 0-17 of Cork’s total, as Anna Clifford put over Kerry’s final point in a six-point loss they could have few qualms about.

Scorers for Cork: K Quirke (0-10, 9f), E Jack (0-5), F Keating (0-2), A O’Mahony and R Sheehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (1-5, 4f), D O’Leary (0-2), M O’Connell, A Clifford and E Teahan (0-1 each)

CORK: S Murphy; R Ni Chorcora, E Baker, R Sheehan; E O’Shea, I Sheehan, C Keane; E Mullins, A O’Mahony; F Ahern, J Murphy, C Dooley, E Jack, K Quirke, F Keating.

Subs: A Twomey for Ahern (H/T), A Keating for O’Mahony (60 +3) and S McCarthy for O’Shea (60 +5)

KERRY: C Butler; J O’Sullivan, M Lehane, A Doherty; R Evans, K O’Connor, A Dillane; M O’Connell, M Kelly; A Clifford, N Ní Conchúir, E Teahan; M Collins, S O’Shea, D O’Leary.

Subs: M Bennett for R Evans (38), Clodagh Evans for Collins (43), K Buckley for Kelly (57), G Kearney for O’Leary (60 +1) and Caoimhe Evans for Doherty (60 +2).

Referee: K O’Brien (Limerick)