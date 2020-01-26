News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Another shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway football

By John Fallon
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 10:09 PM

Galway 1-14 - 0-16 Monaghan

There’s an undeniable feelgood factor about Galway football since Padráic Joyce took charge, but with tougher tasks on the horizon, there were enough holes in this display to ensure their supporters don’t lose the run of themselves.

Whether Galway are going to be able to push on and produce the sort of swashbuckling style that was a hallmark of Joyce’s own game remains to be seen, but what was undeniable at Pearse Stadium was that this was is an invaluable win for the Tribesmen.

Another shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway football

They will be on the road to Kerry and Donegal for their next two games, so a scenario where they could be searching for a first win after three games has been avoided. Indeed, they will now embark on those trips with a spring in their step.

It is not quite a free shot in Tralee and Letterkenny, but it has eased the huge pressure heading to each of those bearpits.

“We are not short of character or fight and battle — and the lads are only about 60% fit at this stage — but they showed great heart and passion for the cause, and I’m really pleased with that,” said Joyce.

“It was very important to get the win with a couple of tough away matches coming up. I said it this morning when we met, that the whole thing of the day, no matter whether we played well or not, was to get the two points.”

They didn’t do it the easy way and while they opened up a five-points lead against the breeze early in the second half, they missed the chance to bury Monaghan just after the restart.

“We had a great goal chance with Rob Finnerty after half time, but he just hit it way too hard and it went over the bar,” added Joyce. “And then Shane Walsh missed a free from close range which you would have put your house on, but overall he was outstanding for us as a captain, he led us well and ran himself into the ground and took some serious hits off the ball.

“I’m happy with the two points, but we shouldn’t have come that tight to be just a point ahead, as we were by far the better team all day. It’s a start, it’s a base, it’s the end of January, nothing is won until later in the year but it’s great to get two points early in this tough league.”

Galway led by 1-8 to 0-8 at the break, having played with the breeze in the opening half.

Another shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway football

Skipper Walsh and Monaghan’s Conor McManus landed some superb scores, with six players from each side hitting the target during a good opening half.

The key score came after 15 minutes when Walsh and Michael Boyle combined for Finnerty to shoot home the game’s only goal.

But Monaghan were given a glorious chance to cancel it four minutes from the break when Walsh was penalised for fouling Dessie Ward, but McManus’ shot to the left was brilliantly saved by Connor Gleeson.

Galway opened up a five-point lead eight minutes into the second half after Conor McCarthy was black-carded, but Monaghan rallied and struck for five points in a row to level the match with 10 minutes remaining via efforts from Kieran Hughes, McManus, Christopher McGuinness, Jack McCarron, and Aaron Mulligan.

Walsh and McManus traded frees, and then after Damien Comer fisted Galway in front, McGuinness had a shot blocked by full-back Sean Mulkerrin in a crowded goalmouth amid claims that it had gone over the line.

Galway extended their lead when Matthias Barrett pointed a goal chance and while McManus reduced the deficit with his sixth point, McEnaney’s men were unable to come up with an equaliser.

Another shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway football

“We missed a couple of opportunities and according to my stats men there was a possible goal disallowed that was a definite goal,” said McEnaney.

“We’d love to have left with a point. I think we’re unlucky that we didn’t come out of it with something, but the one thing that we did come out of it with was fighting spirit, and that’s a very important thing for me to have in our dressing room, for me, the management team, and the players.”

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh 0-6 (5f), R Finnerty 1-1, G O’Donnell 0-1, C D’Arcy 0-1, P Conroy 0-1, A Varley 0-1 (1 mark), M Barrett 0-1, F Ó Laoí 0-1, D Comer 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: C McManus 0-6 (2f, 1 mark), K Hughes 0-2, J McCarron 0-2 (1f), R Beggan 0-1 (1 ’45), K Duffy 0-1, R McAnespie 0-1, C McCarthy 0-1, A Mulligan 0-1, C McGuinness 0-1.

GALWAY: X Gleeson; J Heaney, S Mulkerrin, J Duane; G O’Donnell, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, C D’Arcy; M Boyle, F Ó Laoi, M Daly; R Finnerty, S Walsh, A Varley.

Subs: D Comer for Boyle (33), E Brannigan for Ó Laoi (49), M Ó Baireid for Conroy (60), L Costello for Varley (60), S Kelly for M Daly (67).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; R Wylie, K Duffy, C Boyle; D Ward, K O’Connell, M Bannigan; N Kearns, D Hughes; R McAnespie, J McCarron, D Malone; C McCarthy, K Hughes, C McManus.

Subs: A Mulligan for Bannigan (46), C McGuinness for Malone (56), S Carey for McCarthy (59), A Woods for McCarron (70).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois).

READ MORE

Cork's spine, sideline spoiling, and Clifford's leadership: The main talking points from the weekend's action

More on this topic

No red carpet for Meath's top flight return as Royals downed by Tyrone No red carpet for Meath's top flight return as Royals downed by Tyrone

'We want to try and win as many matches as possible and that’s what we’ll be doing''We want to try and win as many matches as possible and that’s what we’ll be doing'

‘There is an awful lot to work on performance-wise’ says new Galway boss ‘There is an awful lot to work on performance-wise’ says new Galway boss

Cork's spine, sideline spoiling, and Clifford's leadership: The main talking points from the weekend's actionCork's spine, sideline spoiling, and Clifford's leadership: The main talking points from the weekend's action

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Manchester United cruise past Tranmere in FA Cup fourth roundManchester United cruise past Tranmere in FA Cup fourth round

Padráic Joyce's Galway lead from start to finish to edge out MonaghanPadráic Joyce's Galway lead from start to finish to edge out Monaghan

Mayo put on impressive display against DonegalMayo put on impressive display against Donegal

Darren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over MeathDarren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over Meath


Lifestyle

Orlagh Kelly owns The Reading Room bookshop on Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim.We sell books: The Reading Room - ‘Small bookshops, curated by people who care, make a difference’

As Stockton’s Wing release a retrospective album, Mike Hanrahan tells Donal O’Keeffe about getting back on the road, and his love of cookingStill a beautiful affair: Mike Hanrahan talks about getting back on the road with Stockton's Wing

An ongoing cull is resulting in a major reduction in the deer population in one of the country’s most visited natural attractions.Donal Hickey: Deer birth patterns evolving

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »