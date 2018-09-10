Ann Downey: Kilkenny came out the wrong side of a lot of calls

No amount of complaining will change the result, but Kilkenny manager, Ann Downey, said Eamon Cassidy’s refereeing was harsh on her team. Downey was livid when Cassidy signalled a late free to Orla Cotter and believes that it was not an infringement, having watched it again in the dressing room.

Downey said: “Without criticising Eamon, definitely, Orla was already falling. Our players were around her, but hadn’t touched her. I thought it was a harsh enough free, as you saw from my reaction on the line. I thought the free against Davina (Tobin), as well, there was two hard calls on us.

“Eamon will have to look at his own performance and judge himself. I’m not going to give out about him.

“It is what it is. It’s not going to be able to change the result; we have to be able to take it on the chin and move on.”

She continued: “Well, it’s disappointing and devastating for the girls. We’ve trained so hard, as hard as Cork did for the last number of months, to come out on the wrong side, for the second year in-a-row, by one point and for what I would consider two bad decisions, but, again, it’s not all down to the referee. It is what it is.

“Maybe the Camogie (Association) might have a look at it and decide that, maybe, they’ll get in James McGrath, now that he’s free!

“He might do a coaching course, or something, with the referees, I don’t know. I don’t know what the answer is, but I think, maybe, we’re just too strict on the whole physical thing and maybe too many soft frees are awarded.

“Something will have to happen, because it is a contact sport and physical game. A few times, he had his hand up for advantage and no advantage accrued to us and nothing came of it. That was a bit disappointing, as well.

“It’s either an advantage or it isn’t and it’s up to the referee to call it back and give the free, if nothing has come. That happened to us two or three times in the second-half”.

Going back to the penalty against Denise Gaule, Kilkenny had reasons to lament their fortune. “I thought that (was harsh), to be quite honest. Again, we looked back on it and I think it was Colette (Dormer) got a flick of the ball and she never touched the player. But these things happen: a referee, like the players, is not going to get everything right. I thought, maybe, we came out the wrong side of a lot of calls.”