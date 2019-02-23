And the hurling Oscar goes to...

There’s always another way to look at what’s happening.

It’s an irresistible coincidence, the halfway point in the Allianz Hurling Leagues happening alongside the build-up to the Oscars, or at least an irresistible coincidence to yours truly.

Take the annual conundrum that is the hair-splitting between Best Picture and Best Director.

The former goes to the movie with the greatest overall combination of talent and application, while the latter can be isolated as the expression of a single vision.

Very well. Right now in hurling the front-runner for Best Picture is Limerick, obviously enough. Everything is reverse-engineered from the moment a captain strolls up the steps of the Hogan Stand to collect Liam MacCarthy. Limerick were — and are — the standard-bearers.

Limerick’s Darragh O’Donovan celebrates with the Cup after All-Ireland victory

Nothing we have seen this year so far has done anything to disturb that notion, and their muscular dismissal of Kilkenny only underlines their status.

The warnings come from their predecessors. Galway walked tall through last springtime, and Tipperary were on course for back to back titles as well two years ago. Both counties lost their momentum at different times — high summer and late April, respectively — and that lesson is surely not lost on Limerick manager John Kiely. There’s little competition for the Best Director gong either.

Depending on your starting point this is Brian Cody’s fourth or fifth Kilkenny team, though the man himself was dismissive of such distinctions a couple of weeks ago (“You never have to build a totally new team,” said Cody, “Because you are building on a nucleus of what’s there.”) Nevertheless, the throughput of players in his 20 years at the helm means one of his most remarkable achievements has been the consistency of his teams: specifically the spirit and application, the willingness to die on their backs, that has been the hallmark.

Brian Cody: Teams have been hugely consistent.

There’s a larger argument to be chiselled out of the fact that an unbreakable attitude rather than some tactical innovation is the great expression of Cody’s vision. Kilkenny’s decision to start playing through the lines hasn’t caused the sky over Nowlan Park, for instance, but a dilettante anywhere in black and amber would surely cause an existential crisis in the county.

Forget the Best Director statuette. Lifetime achievement award, more like.

The Best Actor award is a category with plenty of big names and easy options: Seamus Callanan, who hit 2-7 against Clare, or Patrick Horgan, who managed 0-16 versus Clare. (Or is that a jumping-off point for another discussion, the leakiness of the Clare defence? Another time, maybe.) There’s a significance to performances at this time of the year which is often overlooked. A couple of years ago there was some rumbling when Waterford’s Austin Gleeson collected the Hurler and Young Hurler of the Year Awards, some of which emanated from the county which won All-Ireland honours that same year.

Yet Gleeson collected at least two man of the match awards in that year’s league campaign.

Not a flawless indication of quality but a fair reflection of consistency over the course of a year, as opposed to just a summer — or a semi-final and final, which were as much as some past award-winners contributed by way of a showreel.

Austin Gleeson: Winner of numerous awards.

It’s therefore too early by far to pick out a Best Actor, or even a list of nominees. It’s timely, however, to have a look at some of those jostling for Best Supporting Actor.

Is this a contradiction? Hardly. The habits of smooth excellence begun in February bear fruit in summer. Take the likes of Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy, Cork’s Bill Cooper, Limerick’s Tom Condon, Clare’s Diarmuid Ryan, Wexford’s Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Tipperary’s Donagh Maher, Galway’s Cathal Mannion, Waterford’s Noel Connors.

These are the hurling equivalents of Judi Dench winning an Oscar for eight minutes of screen time in Shakespeare in Love, and if you thought you would never read a sentence comparing Judi Dench with Tom Condon and Noel Connors, I certainly never thought I’d write it.

Still, any manager will tell you more games are won by the consistency of the supporting cast than by a star’s flash of brilliance.

Before we drift into the boondocks of the Oscar categories, like Best Visual Effects (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, not even close) or Best Song (Sean South as sung by the Limerick support, not even close), here’s a key pair of awards.

Best Screenplay rewards the basic template for any movie, the blueprint that actors and technicians take as their cue. Some stick slavishly to the words on the page, while others extemporise, like Bradley Cooper coming up with that last exchange with Sam Elliott in A Star Is Born on the hoof.

But Best Screenplay comes in two forms - original and adapted.

Original is self-explanatory; adapted refers to material existing in another medium like a play or book, changed to suit the needs of film.

There’d be a delicious hour or two whiled away picking out those in the running for Best Screenplay (Original), with a strong case to be made for the likes of Davy Fitzgerald’s use of a sweeper/augmented defence/whatever term offends the lowest number of people, as opposed to Best Screenplay (Adapted).

John Kiely: Game-plan has confounded rivals.

The latter prize rests on a mantelpiece in Galbally, with John Kiely’s game plan thus far confounding all comers. Walter Walsh of Kilkenny sketched it out earlier in the week when talking about his side’s encounter with Limerick last Sunday: “They (Limerick) definitely were really attacking breaks and they came up trumps that way, they dropped very far down the field just to swarm that area.

“They had more numbers that we did... I suppose we were probably outnumbered in certain areas of the field and they won a lot of ball because of that we need to see how we can counteract that.”

Limerick’s ability to get teams to play on their terms in the middle third isn’t shared by everyone (Walsh himself pointed out “Tipperary play in a different way,” ahead of tomorrow’s round of games, for instance). But the All-Ireland champions dictate terms and other teams must adapt to them rather than the other way around.

We have a few minor awards like Best Foreign Language Film, or Division 1B, where lip service is paid to performances which aren’t really seen, but best to remember that February isn’t July.

In hurling as in Hollywood, summer releases are what the audience is really waiting for.