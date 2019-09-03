News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'An honour and a privilege': Kevin Walsh steps down as Galway manager after five years in charge

Former Galway manager Kevin Walsh
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 01:07 PM

Galway are on the lookout for both a hurling and football manager this winter with confirmation that Kevin Walsh is stepping down after five years at the helm.

The news comes after Micheal Donoghue left his post with the Tribesmen's hurlers after four seasons in the bainisteoir's bib.

"Galway GAA wish to acknowledge Kevin’s tremendous dedication and contribution to Galway Football, and his achievements over the past 5 years," the Galway county board said in a statement this afternoon.

"Galway, under Kevin’s management, achieved promotion to Division 1 and consolidated our position there.

"Galway GAA would like to acknowledge the professional structures Kevin put in place and Galway GAA were happy to support Kevin achieve these goals, and provide the necessary resources, and Galway GAA will continue to do this."

Walsh described the role as "an honour and a privilege":

"When we took over in 2015, we sought to introduce structures to achieve the 2 core objectives of making Galway football more competitive and leaving Galway football in a better position," he said reflecting on a term that saw him lead the county to two Connacht titles.

Walsh in a statement also thanked the county board, sponsors and local media.

"Finally, we would like to thank the genuine Galway Football supporters. Your passion for the maroon and white never went unnoticed," he concluded.

