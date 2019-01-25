An ever-increasing correlation between spring and summer achievements

The league is the great enigma of the GAA. It’s nice to win but nobody wants to seem too worried about it. It’s always taken seriously but never too seriously. A county in the higher echelons might target the league, they might even set out to win it, but it’s seldom they’ll freely admit to doing so.

Though the league will ultimately define those counties that cannot even dare to dream of ultimate summer glory, for those with greater ambition, it only serves as a means to an end. They’ll live every moment in the moment but, for the most part, the memory will haze over relatively quickly.

Derry’s Fergal McCusker and Dermot Dougan challenge Offaly’s Ronan Mooney in the NFL at Croke Park in 1988. Offaly’s league win failed to garner All-Star recognition. Picture: Sportsfile

Over the last 40 years, the league has given us a bit more variety in terms of spreading the wealth of success — though it has suffered the same narrowing of the talent pool in recent seasons.

Sam Maguire has visited 11 counties since 1979 while the Division 1 league title has made it to 15 in the same period.

Monaghan, Laois, Roscommon, and even Mayo have managed to collect that coveted national title across the last four decades while Offaly also briefly returned to the top table in 1998. Derry, frustratingly considering their current malaise, have managed to plunder five titles while Cork’s tally of six is only bettered by the aristocrats of Dublin and Kerry, with eight and seven respectively.

Over the last six years, the league has thought us one very clear and very ominous lesson, a lesson that won’t shock anybody at all; Dublin are the team to beat. Hold the back page. Their current domination of football is all-encompassing as they’ve won five of the last six leagues along with five of the last six championships. They’ve managed the double on four occasions and only Kerry have managed to disrupt their rhythm on either roll of honour.

And it was Kerry who were the last team to dominate summer football in a similar fashion. However, their golden years didn’t extend into the league to the same extent. During Micko’s reign they managed three league titles but only once, in 1984, was their summer dominance accompanied by a spring tide. In contrast, Kerry’s last great era from 1997 to 2009 saw league and championship glory tangled together on four occasions.

Do not, however, go re-examining history because of this. Kerry’s lack of doubles in the 1970s and ‘80s is easily explained. Playing a couple of rounds of the league before Christmas was hardly the ideal way to complement an All-Ireland victory.

Celebrating and wintering were the order of the day, particularly in a time where there was more time and space for such things. These days, coming back a more rounded player after Christmas has a very different meaning than it did 30 odd years ago.

The switch of the league to a calendar year in 2002 has seen an ever-increasing correlation between spring and summer achievements. Over the past 40 years, the league and championship double has been achieved on 13 occasions.

Nine of these doubles have occurred since the abolition of the pre-Christmas rounds. The importance of the league is ever increasing, with six of the last 10 All- Ireland champions affirming their summer success with silverware in the spring.

However, the increasing importance of the league in terms of preparation doesn’t imply that any success will be acknowledged at the year’s end.

Winning the league used to be a guarantee an All-Star or two. Not anymore. Donegal in 2007, Derry in 2008, and Cork in 2011 saw league victories go unnoticed come awards season after not bringing their form into the championship. Ditto Mayo in 2001 and Offaly in 1998. Yet Laois’s league victory in 1986 saw them claim two All-Stars despite losing the Leinster quarter-final to Wicklow.

Whatever happens over the next 10 weeks or so, it will tell us most of what we need to know about the summer of 2019.

The Super 8s won’t look very different from the Division 1 League table. A team or two may force their way in from the outside, but they’ll most likely do so on the back of a promotion from Division 2, like Roscommon did last year. So, keeping an eye on what happens down the leagues will give you an insight into who might be going places, like it always has.

But most of the romantic stories of the qualifier era have come on the back of solid league performances; the form was there if you looked for it.

Down made the 2010 All-Ireland final on the back of topping Division 2, Fermanagh’s run to the quarter-final in 2003 and semi-final in 2004 came on the back of a spring in the old Division 1B and a relegation from Division 1A. Monaghan’s re-emergence can be traced back to a Division 2 success in 2007.

There are exceptions, Tipperary and Wexford made the last four from Division 3 in 2016 and 2008 respectively while Limerick punched their way to the quarter-finals in 2011 after being relegated from the same division. But these performances are the exception, not the rule.

And now, in the Super 8 era, the chances of an outlier from Division 3 making it through to an All-Ireland semi-final is greatly reduced. In the main, giving the best teams more chances leads to realism more than romanticism.

As things kick off this weekend, just watch Division One if all you’re concerned about is August. You might see Dublin pushed close a few times, they might even get a bloody nose or two. But they’ll only pick up the pace once March is over.

However, if you’re looking for some interesting stories, keep an eye on what lies beneath for the league is a lot of things.

It’s entertaining, it’s important, it’s fascinating, it’s fiercely competitive and it’s well worth watching. It’s just not championship.